Social networks viralized videos in which several cars are seen on the streets of China filled with “worms“. Theories were not long in coming, but it is still not known exactly what happened in Beijing.

The images began to circulate around TikTok and they quickly went viral calling it “rain of worms“, which aroused the intrigue of the users of the social network.

Due to the usual secrecy of the Chinese authorities, the networks were in charge of elucidating theories to try to find an answer.

While several used humor, another heralded the “apocalypse“when talking about one”Full Worm Moon“, which would be the last full moon of the northern hemisphere winter.

What was the “rain of worms”

However, there is a theory that seems to be the closest to reality: it is that what is seen in the videos are not worms, but poplar tree flowers, which are similar in shape to caterpillars. And besides, they are common in Beijing.

Added to that is that there has been rain in the last few days in Beijing, so these flowers could have gotten stuck to the cars and in the videos, they look even more wormy.

