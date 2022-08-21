Article source: Aili Fashion Network

Original title: You dare to ignore neck care if you are 10 years old with a neck line?

Author: Bai Xiaozhuo

“Bring skin care to the neck” has been paid more and more attention by more and more people. One more neck line is like bowing your head with age! If you want to reduce age and Tibetan age, neck care really cannot be ignored!

Some people are born with heavy neck lines, while others are caused by living habits.

Distinguish the types of neck lines and break them one by one, so that the right medicine can be used to achieve the ultimate care.

bow head

If you play mobile phones or sleep on your side for a long time, the skin on the neck will fold over the years, and slowly the skin will loosen, and then neck lines will appear.

Aging neck lines

Due to the reduction of collagen and elastin, the exposure of ultraviolet rays, the loss of moisture in dry weather, etc., it increases aging and causes neck lines.

Fat neck lines

Neck lines often show circles and circles like annual rings, which are formed by the accumulation of subcutaneous fat. Whether it is congenital or acquired, the situation will be more serious if you do not pay attention.

Avoid bowing your head and doing more neck exercises

It is unrealistic for people who bow their heads to want to cure, so it is recommended to change the sitting position from time to time, and do some neck stretching exercises, slowly turn the head to stretch the muscles around the neck, and avoid the formation of neck lines by bowing the head for a long time.

sun protection

Ultraviolet rays are definitely the biggest culprit of neck wrinkles. Many people apply sunscreen only to the face, ignoring the neck. Especially in summer when the neck is exposed, remember to apply sunscreen at all times. And be sure to remove sunscreen carefully when you go home.

Apply a neck cream or neck care product

Usually skin care products must be brought to the neck, especially the aging neck lines due to dehydration. In addition to choosing a neck cream, a neck mask can also be added to your usual care. After applying the mask on the face, you can also use the remaining essence to make a spa for the neck.

Detox Neck Massage

After applying the neck cream, you can use some massage techniques to massage slowly from the top of the collarbone to the neck. Not only can avoid lymph nodes, but also can eliminate toxins, while removing neck lines can also achieve the effect of eliminating edema.

Daily neck care, you need them to help:

【Editor’s Choice】

Clarins Rejuvenating Neck Cream

Price: RMB770/75ml

Recommended reason: Maintain the softness and firmness of the neck skin, reduce wrinkles, moisturizing, and even brighten, a solution to various problems of the fragile neck. Makes delicate, fragile neck skin look softer and smoother.

RéVive Neck Cream SPF15

Price: 75ml/1530RMB

Recommended reason: Significantly improve the skin on the neck and shoulders and neck, instantly add moisture to the neck, and make the neck skin plump. With continued use, advanced bio-regenerative proteins and special firming ingredients work together to combat sagging neck skin. SPF15 blocks UV rays from causing further damage to the skin.

French Sisley Firming Neck Cream

Price: 50ml/RMB 1280

Why it’s recommended: Continues to generate an elastic film on the skin’s surface to instantly help lift the skin. The neck skin is softer and smoother, instantly lifted, firmed, and effectively smoothed out fine lines and fine lines.

Yuebi Shi Neck Lifting Mask

Price: RMB1045/5PCS

Why You Need To Go: Gives instant lift and plumpness, the intensive treatment formula firms skin and minimizes signs of wrinkles. Fits perfectly on the neck and chest V-zone, creating a hydrated, smooth and radiant skin with powerful effects.

Chantecaille Diamond Neck Cream

Price: RMB1,650 / 50ml

Recommended reason: Deeply moisturizes and repairs the delicate skin of the neck and chest, tightens the skin, improves skin elasticity; makes the chin line more firm and obvious, and significantly improves the skin’s brightness.

Guerlain Royal Orchid Zhuo Neng Rejuvenating Neck Cream

Price: 75ml/RMB3380

Recommended reason: The texture is delicate and rich, light and full, which can quickly improve the beauty index. Renews radiant skin, visible skin regains its youthfulness, and wrinkles are visibly reduced. Lift neck beauty in 28 days.