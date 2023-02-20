Home Entertainment A netizen from South Korea encounters “Hurricane” security bureau and teases that the other party looks like Gu Junye_Shi Zhaoqi_TV_Works
2023-02-20

Sohu Entertainment News Recently, a netizen ran into Director An in “Hurricane” on the streets of South Korea, and went up to say hello and then took a group photo. When posting the photos, the netizen also said that Director An bumped into Ju Junye.

The actor who plays “Director An” in “Hurricane” is Shi Zhaoqi, who was born in Beijing on June 22, 1958. In 1986, he starred in the first work “Triumph in Midnight”, and won the Best Actor Award at the 5th TV “Golden Eagle Award” for this play. After that, he also starred in the “Wolf Warrior 1” and “Wolf Warrior 2” series of movies.Return to Sohu to see more

