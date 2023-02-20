Original title: Netizens in South Korea ran into “Hurricane” and the security bureau teased that the other party looked like Gu Junye

Sohu Entertainment News Recently, a netizen ran into Director An in “Hurricane” on the streets of South Korea, and went up to say hello and then took a group photo. When posting the photos, the netizen also said that Director An bumped into Ju Junye.

The actor who plays "Director An" in "Hurricane" is Shi Zhaoqi, who was born in Beijing on June 22, 1958. In 1986, he starred in the first work "Triumph in Midnight", and won the Best Actor Award at the 5th TV "Golden Eagle Award" for this play. After that, he also starred in the "Wolf Warrior 1" and "Wolf Warrior 2" series of movies.

