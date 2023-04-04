When Delfina Irazusta founded the Local Innovation Network (RIL) in 2014 at the age of 27, she did not imagine that the journey would make her a fellow of Ashoka and the Forum of Young Global Leader, nor that he would participate in the World Summit of Young Leaders of Civil Society organized by The Obama Foundation in which he would share three days with 250 social entrepreneurs from around the world, the former president of the United States himself USA and his wife Michelle Obama.

A meeting of mayors from all over Argentina united by the Local Innovation Network. Photo: courtesy RIL.

Since its inception, RIL has managed to connect more than 8,000 public officials from 500 cities in 14 countries through working closely with municipalities, organizations and local references: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Guatemala and Venezuela. The organization works with municipal government teams to improve their management capacities and enhance the transforming power of cities. And it seeks to expand to other parts of the world, where it has already had contact through its programs.

In Mexico, the city of San Pedro Garza García in the state of Nueva León is attached to the most important city in the area, Monterrey. The governments of both municipalities are in the “What Works Cities” certification process, which recognizes cities that use data to develop high-impact public policies in their communities.

Despite their proximity, the city governments worked in isolation and were even unaware that their neighbors were following the same route. It was thanks to RIL that both came into contact.

“We are a network that connects, accelerates and inspires thousands of people working to solve the public challenges of cities, accompanying them to become leaders in their communities”, defines Candelaria Yanzi, executive vice director of alliances and expansion at RIL.

The pandemic, an opportunity

We have heard many times in these last three years that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to find new tools to face personal and social challenges. Something like this lived RIL, which from 2020 became an extremely useful resource for different municipalities to share local solutions to the health crisis. The pandemic gave greater scope to one of RIL’s main initiatives: the Local Innovators Program.

“Promoted in partnership with other organizations committed to systemic innovation, the Local Innovators Program was one of the first to be digitized, which made it possible to select cities from all over the world and offer them support to transform their design of high-impact initiatives and policies public”, says Yanzi.

To this end, pairs made up of social entrepreneurs and municipal officials are chosen each year, with whom different virtual meetings are held. One of the winning projects of the program in 2021 is called “Caminos Ancestrales”. It was developed in the town of Torotoro, Bolivia, to introduce the rural art of the communities on digital platforms and thus promote the tourist attraction in a sustainable way and help prevent the migration of the inhabitants towards the large urban centers.

“We wanted to monetize NFT images of endangered birds,” says Alejandro Trujillo, from the Caminnos organization, promoter of the initiative, which worked with the municipal government. “RIL’s support was key to mapping our network of skate holders and understand the dynamics of blockchainswhich allowed us to lay the foundations for alliances with public and private actors, such as the municipality and the national service of protected areas”, he points out.

For Trujillo, the virtue of the local innovators contest “is to emphasize understanding the context, the market, the actors that influence and then, recently, launching to develop a solution.” He says that one of the principles he learned from RIL is to “fall in love with the solution, if not the problem”.

“It was a process of training and training doing. With a lot of emphasis on what we did, but with a lot of support from RIL. The network has been an ally for the entire process of scalability and solutions to social and environmental problems”, she remarks.

Tomás Calahuma, park ranger from Torotoro, in Bolivia, where the prototype of digital art was made that has now spread to the region. Photo: courtesy of Caminos.

Another of the winning projects in 2021 of the Local Innovators Program was Isuyas, a project to empower women through the promotion of food security in the Arhuaca community, Valledupar, in northern Colombia. Social referents had reported that 7 out of 10 people there suffered from malnutrition.

The recently completed prototype consisted of providing the community with more training in food safety to plant food and prepare various recipes that allow for better nutritional quality. A key aspect was involving women, facilitating conversations and strengthening ties between them.

“Having gone through the program was key to outlining our strategy. We had a clear need and the challenge was to find an idea that would generate systemic change for us. Food insecurity is an adaptive problem, very complex and multicausal. The program helped us understand how to address this problem from the community and follow a methodology that facilitates a systemic vision”, explains Andrea Escobar, co-founder of the Soydoy Foundation. In that process, she says, RIL has been in regular contact.

And the results, after completing the pilot, were very satisfactory. “The availability of food increased in the families that were in the pilot, their crops were around 25 square meters per family; This does not supply everyone’s food throughout the year, but it can supply between 30 and 40% of the family’s food”, Escobar details.

The last edition of the Local Innovators Program, in 2022, had the participation of 100 teams from 84 cities in different countries, including the United States, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Rwanda, among others. “The growth of this program at a global level allowed RIL to learn about other realities of local governments, potentially expand its network and prepare to consolidate more proposals outside its country of origin”, Yanzi highlights.

What Work Cities

Since 2022, thanks to alliances with global scale organizations, RIL has implemented the What Work Cities certification program in Latin America, originally promoted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Results for America. This certification recognizes cities that use data and evidence for high-impact public policies in their communities. Thus, from RIL they have worked since last year with more than 50 participants from 31 cities in 8 Latin American countries (Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil and Uruguay as well as Argentina), who have evaluated their practices of data and exchanged experiences about their participation in the program.

It was so that, among other local governments, they contacted that of Montevideo. The Uruguayan capital had a good track record in the use and management of data. “RIL’s work was key, since it guided us to systematize many of the aspects of data-based management: although we had been working on this for a long time, we did not have the necessary focus on documenting processes, protocols, evaluation documents of programs etc We used data in management, but the culture of documentary evidence of actions did not necessarily exist”, explains engineer Juan José Prada, from the Department of Sustainable and Intelligent Development of the Montevideo mayor’s office.

Montevideo is a city that has been working a lot with data to support its public policies. In the image, a heat map of road congestion in the city. Photo: Municipality of Montevideo.

Another of the cities with which RIL began to work was Monterrey. “The most important thing has been that RIL is like a point of contact between various cities. Being in contact with her is being in contact with other cities in the region that are also in the process of certifying”, highlights Mónica Medellín Estrada, head of the municipality’s Proactive Transparency. “Something that we really like is that they greatly encourage spaces for exchanging experiences such as video calls, forums or portals,” she adds.

For her part, Virdiana Hernández, the municipality’s proactive opening coordinator, considers it key that RIL “helps to adapt the certification to the context of Latin American governments”, since it was originally intended for US cities. “They are very different realities. For example, something that was not considered is that in many locations in Latin America internet access is very unequal”. In addition, she clarifies that the network “provides a frame of reference and shares resources on how data management works in other cities in the region.”

Monterrey has been working for a year, with the change of administration, on public policies based on data. Photo: Secretariat of Innovation and Open Government of Monterrey.

A growing network of exchanges

“We seek, just as we receive, to give back, that there is a synergy. There is an exchange relationship with other social entrepreneurs”, says Trujillo about the dynamics of the network.

To promote these exchanges and mutual enrichment, one of the resources that RIL has is PORTAL, a free digital platform where each person who enters the network can connect with others to share knowledge and tools.

“It allows us to show potential allies a structured executive presentation of our projects. In addition to personalized support, the platform allowed us to self-manage potential alliances and business opportunities. grants”says Alejandro Trujillo, from Caminnos, on this platform.

“Those who use the portal have access to different sections to connect with peers, be inspired by innovative cases, receive training on key issues, access tools for efficient management, and evaluate management in their city,” they summarize from RIL.

Now, according to Yanzi, the organization is committed to consolidating and continuing its expansion, “ordering the growth process and understanding which of the products and services generated makes the most sense in each country.”

“Although the strategy is specifically designed according to the possibilities of each country, it implies generating promoting groups, hand in hand with local organizations related to our work theme. And together with them, find RIL’s opportunities for action, transfer of its own work tools and methodologies”, he adds.

On June 15, RIL will present the Local Innovators Program at “The Creative Bureaucracy Festival”, which will take place in Berlin. A new opportunity to grow the network.

This story was originally published in RED/ACCIÓN, from Argentina, and is republished within the Human Journalism Network Program, supported by ICFJ, International Center for Journalists.



