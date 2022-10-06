In addition to the high-profile fashion week, the controversy on Kanye West is also spreading. The debate caused by YZY’s launch of the “White Lives Matter” design seems to show no signs of subsidence. Kanye West himself continues to post on Instagram. Seemingly related and irrelevant posts, including a new one that reads: “WHO SHOULD PLAY ME IN A YE MOVIE?”

Following the release of the Netflix documentary “jeen-yuhs: Kanye West Trilogy” this year, Kanye West’s post has sparked speculation that an autobiographical film may be made, and he also wrote in the text: “My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses”, narrated by singer-actor Jamie Foxx, and the two also talked about “Can’t Wait For Yall To See The Next Step” through Instagram Live this year, suggesting that there will be “the next step” to come.

If it is really a work preview, of course it is gratifying, but when the “White Lives Matter” controversy occurred, Jamie Foxx also posted a long post on Black Lives Matter on Instagram, although Kanye West was not explicitly mentioned, but due to the post The timing is too coincidental to be reminiscent of, readers may wish to follow Hypebeast to get updates at any time.