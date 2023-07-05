“A New Biography of Xi Shi” Shortlisted for 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival

The 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival (AIYFF) is set to take place from July 5th to 8th in Hong Kong, China. Co-hosted by the Asian Film Association and ATV, the event is organized by Shanxi Wentou Media Co., Ltd., with co-organization by Xuanyuan Zhifeng Film and Television Media Development Co., Ltd.

This year’s festival boasts a lineup of over 3,500 domestic and foreign feature films, documentaries, short films, and script projects competing for recognition. Recently, the festival’s organizing committee released the shortlist and nomination list, revealing some notable names and films in the running.

Among the highlights, actress Zhang Tianai has been shortlisted for the Best Actress Award for her role in “My Fathers and Me”, while Wang Jinsong is a contender for the Best Actor Award for his performance in “Iron Column Mountain”. Additionally, the theater film “A New Story of Xi Shi” has been shortlisted for the final competition in the Best Screenwriting category.

“The New Legend of Xishi” is produced by Wuxi Jianghui Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. and Quxian Congrui Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. Directed by Dai Yilin, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Shen Yaqin (Yidie), who also co-wrote the screenplay. The movie stars young actors Cao Xiyue, Ying Hao Ming, Luo Liqun, Zhao Yingzi, and Li Yuanzhen.

Set over 2,000 years ago, the film presents a reimagined historical storyline, focusing on the choices and sacrifices made by the protagonists, Xi Shi and Fan Li, in love and war. Through their experiences, the movie aims to depict the emotions of family and patriotism. With authentic storytelling and sincere performances, “A New Biography of Xishi” hopes to leave a powerful impact on the audience.

The film is scheduled to be launched in Hengdian on December 16, 2022, with post-production handled by Beijing Pengbo Culture Media Co., Ltd., and special effects by Beijing Le Tang Yinghua Media Co., Ltd. The official national theater release is expected in the first half of 2024.

The 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival promises to be an exciting event, showcasing diverse and talented filmmakers from across Asia. The shortlisted actors and the highly-anticipated film “A New Biography of Xishi” are undoubtedly generating buzz among film enthusiasts, creating anticipation for the festival’s upcoming screenings and awards ceremony.

