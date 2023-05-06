Home » A NEW CHAPTER – Convince with a single
A NEW CHAPTER – Convince with a single

A NEW CHAPTER – Convince with a single

A NEW CHAPTER is an Austrian metalcore band known for their groovy riffs, catchy choruses and hard-hitting breakdowns, so it’s even better that they finally released a new song “Miscue”!

In this song we tried to convey any emotional pain in an authentic way. We tried to give the listener the freedom to interpret the lyrics in their own way and to empathize with different forms of relationships – be it with parents, family, friends or a romantic partner. The end of a relationship can happen in many ways, and we’ve tried to cover all of these possibilities.

In the accompanying video, we focused on depicting the processing of emotions and situations in a realistic way, without acting, but with real and open emotions. We want the viewer to be able to put themselves in the situation and experience the experience as authentically as possibleA NEW CHAPTER

The band started in 2018 with the release of their two singles “Come To Me” and “Lured” and since then has been playing live on various stages and festivals and has gained a large fan base. In 2019 they released their EP “Myself//Nevermore” with the singles “Nevermore” and “Sleepless Nights”. After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, they triumphantly returned with the solo single ‘Mirage’ and now, in 2023, they’ve released ‘Miscue’. Both songs are very rhythmic and suitable for singing along.

Band-Links:

The post A NEW CHAPTER – Convincing with a single appeared first on earshot.at.

