Home » A new multi-organ ablation generated access to transplantation for four more people from Santiago
Entertainment

A new multi-organ ablation generated access to transplantation for four more people from Santiago

by admin
A new multi-organ ablation generated access to transplantation for four more people from Santiago

22/04/2023 – 15:19 Santiago

A new ablation carried out in the CIS Banda makes it possible to save the lives of four patients in a critical situation, making visible the commitment and quality of care of the Intensive Care laboratory and operating room of the health center.

In this sense, the authorities expressed their gratitude to the Caise team, the renal and cornea ablation teams, and the Ocular Tissue Bank. In the same way, they also thanked the family for accompanying the donation process, respecting the decision that their loved one has made while alive.

To the airport personnel, an important link in logistics, highlighting the teamwork of Health Professionals accompanied by the CIS Banda Directorate, generating positive results that impact the quality of life of people, within the framework of one of the policies of the Provincial Executive that guarantees the Right to Health.

See also  Do Kyungsoo's new drama 'Bad Prosecutor' wearing a black suit is released to attract attention_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Which players miss the classic with River? BOCA...

Mangia Pasta Bar Amsterdam: a delicious Italian restaurant!

Reading is a portable sanctuary to enjoy pleasure...

Tulips from Amsterdam — Heart of Amsterdam Museum

Afro-Peruvian collages episode 3 by Orieta Chrem

The comic visions of Filippo Scozzari on display...

Excitement about video – was it police violence?

Tom Parker Bowles speaks plain text: After the...

Shoulder pain is not necessarily frozen shoulder. Watch...

After three years of marriage: everything is over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy