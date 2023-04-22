A new multi-organ ablation generated access to transplantation for four more people from Santiago

22/04/2023 – 15:19 Santiago

A new ablation carried out in the CIS Banda makes it possible to save the lives of four patients in a critical situation, making visible the commitment and quality of care of the Intensive Care laboratory and operating room of the health center.

In this sense, the authorities expressed their gratitude to the Caise team, the renal and cornea ablation teams, and the Ocular Tissue Bank. In the same way, they also thanked the family for accompanying the donation process, respecting the decision that their loved one has made while alive.

To the airport personnel, an important link in logistics, highlighting the teamwork of Health Professionals accompanied by the CIS Banda Directorate, generating positive results that impact the quality of life of people, within the framework of one of the policies of the Provincial Executive that guarantees the Right to Health.

