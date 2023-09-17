A new painting by Raphael has been discovered, a Magdalene with the face of Perugino’s wife

A new painting by Raphael appears, a Magdalene, with the face of Chiara Fancelli, Perugino’s wife. The work, on a poplar panel measuring 46 cm by 34 cm, from 1504, belonging to a private collection abroad, has been attributed to the artist from Urbino by a pool of scholars.

The announcement was made in Pergola (Pesaro Urbino) during the international conference “Ideal Beauty – Raffaello Sanzio’s vision of perfection”, anticipating a study by the scientific journal Open Science, Art and Science under the title “Raphael’s Magdalene or when the pupil surpasses the Master”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

