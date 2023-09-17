Home » A new painting by Raphael has been discovered, a Magdalene with the face of Perugino’s wife
Entertainment

A new painting by Raphael has been discovered, a Magdalene with the face of Perugino’s wife

by admin
A new painting by Raphael has been discovered, a Magdalene with the face of Perugino’s wife

A new painting by Raphael appears, a Magdalene, with the face of Chiara Fancelli, Perugino’s wife. The work, on a poplar panel measuring 46 cm by 34 cm, from 1504, belonging to a private collection abroad, has been attributed to the artist from Urbino by a pool of scholars.

The announcement was made in Pergola (Pesaro Urbino) during the international conference “Ideal Beauty – Raffaello Sanzio’s vision of perfection”, anticipating a study by the scientific journal Open Science, Art and Science under the title “Raphael’s Magdalene or when the pupil surpasses the Master”.

See also  The movie "You in My World" was changed in July, and Liu Jing directed and acted to meet you in the summer-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

NetEase Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singers Competition...

New online betting platform arrives in the Rio...

The Rock’s Epic Return to WWE Leaves Fans...

Tobagi wins the Campiello with the women’s resistance:...

The Revival of Southern Song Dynasty Yujie Kunqu...

A Los Angeles police officer who was shot...

Shakira Teases New Single “The Boss” at MTV...

Xiao Zhan’s Bland Life: Paparazzi Ditching and Drama...

Only 6.5% of companies have a female boss

Miami Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Flavorful Gastronomy:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy