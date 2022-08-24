Listen to the audio version of the article

A world of friends, in the best of all possible worlds. At least in those few seconds of the live Instagram and Facebook. So goes the world told by Italian streamers, expats who have chosen to ride the simplicity of online storytelling and the vocation to live experiences. They used to be called gimmicks, but the phenomenon of what were once called bloggers doesn’t necessarily (or entirely) be reduced to the equation stories less (and without) equal streamer content. Here we don’t want to talk about the lacquered futility of photoshopped models; which coincides with another phenomenon, which simply shifts the cerebral and cultural vacuum from magazines, which have always existed, to smartphones.

Sublimation of the new power relations

In the streamers who dress, walk and (above all) eat there is something new, different and that is not necessarily negative: there is the sublimation of the new power relations generated by the society of the spectacle, told by Guy Debord; I eat and you look, not because the pincopallo academy gives me a title, but because you are the user who asks me for it. And yes, there are streamers who deserve attention, for the way they pose, not so much for the content they offer.

Piero Armenti from Salerno

The hero of the chewing streamers is Piero Armenti from Salerno, author of the platform “My trip to New York”, writer (Mondadori published his narrative reportage “Se ami New York” a few months ago) and inventor of a format that has already proselytized, not all up to the original. What did he invent? Pievo, who is also an entrepreneur, is a very smart boy and tells about his normality with extraordinary lightness and the right humility, which becomes something exceptional. He does not sell anything, he offers “the dream” of New York which, as he writes in the novel “was the capital of the twentieth century” but yet another one has not arrived to take its place. So much so that it has created a social brand, the story of oneself through the metaphor of choice, the narrative of an accessible dream, whose narrative device is only one: “simplify without trivializing”.

When Piero sits at the table at Kat’s Deli in NY or at a three-starred restaurant around the world, it is one of us – the older brother with some experience – who tells us a little secret. When others do it, they rather resemble Ratatouille’s Ego (without the culture of Ego, which is not a fool) and it is clear that – trivially – they are eating a lot, often without knowing what or how, in the name of the web. In this sense, Armenti is an anti-tiktoker, very far from those phenomena like the record social dancer (100 million followers) Charli D’Amelio who dispense dystopian smiles and show the lacquered perfection of soul and body. One thing unites them, the naive idea (until it allows you to live simply by telling it) that life is made up of dreams, more or less the same for the whole community, that everyone can or realize. There are no caesuras, Pandora’s box is uncovered: the Friends of Piero are eating dancers, singers and robbers of the first hour; the next front will be that of neuroscientist streamers, astrophysical tiktokers, youtubers philologists. And then a memory goes to Alessandro Barbero that history has brought it to smartphones since the digital dawn. All good, therefore, as long as social networks are a formidable tool, not the reality in which to live and suck followers, as in the Beetlejuice spell.