A novel decision of the Chamber of Accusations of the city of Córdoba declared the non-prescription of a child sexual abuse committed 20 years ago.

In the midst of discussions about the case of television host Jey Mammon, accused of an abuse that the courts dismissed as prescribed, this ruling brings the issue back on the public discussion agenda.

In the case of Córdoba, the Accusation Chamber declared unconstitutional article 67 of the Penal Code (CP), which was in force between 2002 and 2004 (according to law 25,188, of public function ethics), because it did not establish the suspension of the term of the prescription for cases of intra-family child sexual abuse. Likewise, the court of appeals revoked the dismissal by prescription of a man accused of corrupting the development of the sexuality of his adoptive son when he was a minor.

The abuse of the child had been aired in the divorce trial between the defendant and the victim’s mother. However, the criminal action was not brought by her parent and, due to the law in force at that time, there was no possibility of initiating proceedings ex officio. It was only when the child victim reached the age of majority that he was able to make the complaint himself, without being required or reproached for not having done so before, they indicated from the Justicia Córdoba portal.

The members Maximiliano Octavio Davies, Carlos Alberto Salazar and Patricia Alejandra Farías explained in the resolution that, in this type of case, the victimization process presents certain particularities that can hinder the discovery of the abuse. For this reason, many times this type of crime tends to remain hidden for a long time, “a situation that can extend throughout the childhood and adolescence stage and, even, be revealed in the adulthood of the victim.”

The court explained that the current regulation (established by Laws 26,705, of 2011, and 27,206, of 2015) suspends the period that a victim has to report the abuse until they reach the age of majority. However, they pointed out that the statute of limitations in force at the time of the events, which occurred between 2002 and 2004, did not contemplate any differentiation for a minor. Consequently, “it produced a disproportionate and discriminatory impact when applied to cases of child sexual abuse that occurred within the family.”

Non-retroactivity of the law, the strategy

The ruling recognizes that the non-retroactivity of the most burdensome criminal law, in principle, prevented its application to the specific case. However, the Chamber of Accusation warned that, to the date of the event, the Argentine constitutional scheme was integrated by the same conventional framework that is currently in force.

Then, it applied a constitutional and conventional control of the regulations in force at that time: it interpreted domestic law in accordance with the international pacts on Human Rights, in force at the time of the facts.

In this way, the court reached a decision that is in tune with the aforementioned conventional block: it guaranteed the child victim that his interest “had a primary consideration in the resolution of the case, that in the consideration of the interests involved, the choice was made.” the most convenient option for their interests and that the negative repercussions of the apparent neutrality of art. 67 (from the CP) caused him”.

For the Chamber, “it is neither reasonable nor appropriate to the principle of equality that those children and adolescents who were victims of sexual abuse in their childhood prior to the enactment of the aforementioned laws, do not obtain identical protection from the State,” stated in the judgment.

In addition, it maintained that the impossibility of accessing justice due to the prescription having been operated considerably increases secondary victimization, which can perpetuate the negative consequences that the experience of abuse has already caused by itself.

