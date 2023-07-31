A Night of Competition and Elegance: The Search for Miss El Salvador 2023 Begins

Title: Miss El Salvador 2023: A Night of Beauty and Elegance at the National Theater

Subtitle: 14 Contestants Vie for the Coveted Crown

Date: July 30, 2023

San Salvador’s National Theater witnessed a glamorous display of beauty, elegance, and glamour on Sunday night as 14 stunning ladies competed for the highly sought-after title of Miss El Salvador 2023. The event held great significance as the winner would represent the country in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

The evening began with the contestants making their first appearance in stylish gray and silver outfits, enhancing their figures and exuding a sense of elegance. Each of the 14 representatives from different departments of El Salvador showcased their unique beauty.

Adding to the allure of the gala were the charismatic hosts Luciana Sandoval and Henry Urbina. Accompanying them on stage was Venezuelan singer Lasso, who captivated the audience with his performances of “Running with Scissors” and “Brown Eyes.”

Notable guests in attendance included Milena Mayorga, Miss Universe El Salvador 1996, and Andreína Martínez, Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2022, who added further glamor to the event.

The prestigious jury panel consisted of influential personalities such as Milena Mayorga, former beauty queen and El Salvador’s ambassador to the United States; Gustavo Arango, Colombian designer; Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic 2022; Pablo Machado, international designer; and Evelyn Guerra de Peña, a prominent businesswoman.

The evening progressed with the beauty queens dazzling the audience with their second presentation, flaunting their enviable figures in summer bathing suits accessorized with elegant capes. Fátima Calderón and Elizabeth Cader garnered particular attention with their captivating stage presence.

As anticipation built, the contestants then made their way to the stage for the highly anticipated evening dress segment. Each woman showcased their poise and grace, adorned in an exquisite purple gown adorned with glitter and precious stones, featuring a daring leg slit.

Standout participants included Fátima Cuéllar, Elizabeth Cader, Marielos Recinos, Tiffany Catota, and Paola Vicuña. The entire nation is now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 10 finalists.

The 10 finalists who have made it through to the next round are:

1. Valeria Maldonado, Miss Morazan

2. Elizabeth Cader, Miss Santa Ana

3. Tiffany Catota, Miss La Paz

4. Daniela Ramos, Miss Ahuachapan

5. Fatima Cuellar, Miss Cuscatlan

6. Paola Vicuña, Miss Sonsonate

7. Daniel Guevara, Miss Usulutan

8. Isabella Garcia-Manzo, Miss San Salvador

9. Ana Moctezuma, Miss La Union

10. Mariana Quintanilla, Miss Liberty

The journey continues for these finalists as they move closer to claiming the coveted title of Miss El Salvador 2023. El Salvador’s most beautiful woman will get the opportunity to represent her country on the international stage at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

The enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding the event highlight the significance of beauty pageants in celebrating grace, style, and strong female role models. The Miss El Salvador 2023 pageant stands as a testament to the elegance and glamour that this small Central American nation has to offer to the world.

