A pair of scissors protects a culture_Guangming.com

Jiang Wenying, the representative inheritor of Miao paper-cutting, a national intangible cultural heritage project:

A pair of scissors guards a culture

Photo courtesy of Jiang Wenying interviewee

In Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, there is such a “skillful person”. For 40 years, she has condensed time at her fingertips. A pair of scissors and calluses in her palm tell the persistence and persistence of the craftsman. She is the national intangible cultural heritage project Miao paper-cut Jiang Wenying, a national representative inheritor and the winner of the “May 1st” Labor Commendation in Guizhou Province in 2022.

Jiang Wenying was born in a small village in Taijiang County, Guizhou Province in 1971. Her mother is a local paper-cutting expert. She has been fascinated by it since she was a child. She started learning Miao paper-cutting at the age of 9. Without samples, she cut out the patterns from the newspaper and pasted them on the wall to ponder carefully, getting inspiration from the stories her mother told. Over time, she learned to make up stories and create works based on the stories. Jiang Wenying recalled that when she was a child, her mother took her to sell paper-cuts to pay off the debt because her family borrowed money to repair the house. “I didn’t expect to travel around the village for a week, and the money I earned paid off the debts I owed.” Jiang Wenying realized that paper-cutting can not only give full play to imagination, but also allow the family to live a good life.

From the age of 12, a paper-cut work “Jiang Yang shoots the sun and the moon” was selected into a Miao paper-cut anthology published by Qiandongnan Prefecture. In 2012, it was selected as the representative inheritor of Guizhou provincial intangible cultural heritage. In 2014, it was selected as As a senior craftsman in Guizhou Province, in May 2018, she was rated as the representative inheritor of national non-heritage Miao paper-cutting. Along the way, Jiang Wenying, who studied hard, kept improving and created many folk stories and legends and local characteristics of her hometown. paper-cut works.

Miao paper-cut is as long and splendid as the ancient Miao embroidery. “Miao paper-cuts are not used to paste window grilles, but are precious patterns for our embroidery.” Jiang Wenying introduced that the types of Miao patterns are complicated and exquisite, and the patterns and patterns of different branches have their own characteristics. The so-called Miao paper-cut refers to the pattern of embroidery. The Miao people commonly call paper-cut “flower paper”, “cut flowers” and “embroidery paper”, while in Miao language they call it “Xigigang” and “Xigibang”. In Jiang Wenying’s view, the paper-cutting in Jianhe County is different from other window paper-cutting methods. The themes are mostly in the form of characters, myths and legends, and animal images in nature, etc., reflecting the Miao people’s worship of totem culture and nature. “Miao paper-cutting seems simple, but it is not easy to do well.” Jiang Wenying told reporters that Miao paper-cutting must not only look good, but also consider whether the embroiderer can embroider it according to the paper-cut pattern and how the finished product will be.

For more than 40 years, Jiang Wenying has created countless themes and patterns of Miao paper-cutting, among which “Wu Maoxi” is her favorite theme. “Wumaoxi” is a heroine of the Miao nationality. Her image often appears on the paper-cutting and clothing embroidery of the embroiderer. In Jiang Wenying’s works, “Wumaoxi” wears a crown, armor, rides a horse, and holds a flag high. There is an auspicious dragon in front of her, and the protection of a goddess behind her. She is surrounded by gourds, butterflies, and gods. bird.

“A person’s strength is limited, and only by uniting and twisting into a rope can we achieve success.” In 2013, Jianhe County Miao Paper-cutting Art Garden was established. Jiang Wenying led more than 40 embroiderers in the village to start a business through paper-cutting, driving More than 200 local people were employed. In the heart of Wang Hengshi, the representative inheritor of Miao ethnic clothing in Guizhou, a national intangible cultural heritage project, Jiang Wenying is not only a close friend, a partner, but also a teacher. She said: “Mr. Jiang is easy-going and has superb paper-cutting skills. Over the years, she has The innovation of Miao paper-cutting has given me a lot of inspiration and opened up our ideas. In the past, we embroidered and wore it by ourselves, but now, through the efforts of Mr. Jiang, we can also receive orders and make money, which is very happy.” Jiang Wenying also served as The president of Jianhe County Women’s Handicraft Industry Association. Jiang Wenying said: “At present, the Jianhe County Women’s Handicraft Industry Association has more than 120 embroiderers, and conducts two skills training sessions every year, with a total of more than 100 person-times.”

A pair of scissors guards a culture. Jiang Wenying, who has gone through half a century, has never forgotten her original intention. She said: “How to keep the integrity and innovate? This is what we are exploring.” In recent years, more and more young people have joined the Miao paper-cut industry. Seeing everyone’s love for the Miao paper-cut culture, Jiang Wenying is full of happiness and a sense of gain. Full. Nowadays, in order to adapt to the market, she innovates on the basis of keeping the tradition, and also integrates the surrounding objects into her works. The materials in life have become the source of inspiration for her creation, and the more down-to-earth works let the Miao paper-cut fly into the ordinary. Common people’s homes have also brought Miao paper-cuts to exhibitions and exhibitions across the country.

As Yu Qiang, vice chairman of the Folk Art Professional Committee of the China Arts and Crafts Association and a professor at the Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts, commented: “Miao embroidery paper-cutting is the crystallization of the wisdom and creativity of the Miao people. It is not only an important part of Miao culture, but also a Chinese folk paper-cut art. One of the outstanding representatives. In the fertile soil of Guizhou, there is never a shortage of outstanding artists. Jiang Wenying used a pair of skillful hands and a pair of eyes to create paper-cuts that are popular with the masses, conveying the Miao people’s love for life and good things. Pursue.” (Liu Xiao, trainee reporter of our newspaper)

