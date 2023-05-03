Home » A participant in Pasaplatos began to cry for an unexpected reason
Entertainment

A participant in Pasaplatos began to cry for an unexpected reason

by admin
A participant in Pasaplatos began to cry for an unexpected reason

In the midst of her participation in the El Trece cooking reality show, “Hatchet”, a contestant began to cry and surprised the driver Cute Zampini who consoled him with a hug.

In full preparation of the dough for his empanadas, Alexander blushed and Zampini noticed his annoyance so he requested the assistance of Roberto Ottini, the show’s head chef.

Without further explanations, the participant burst into tears and the driver tried to reassure him with a hug while asking him for a glass of water.

At that moment, overcome by the situation, Alejandro revealed the reason that had him anguished. “My dog ​​died two days ago” revealed through tears. The contestant recovered and was able to complete his preparation.


Pasaplatos, El Trece’s commitment to the “MasterChef” style

«Pasapalotos», the new program led by Dear Zampini, started two weeks ago on the screen of The thirteen at 2:30 p.m.

The culinary reality tries repeat the formula for success of MasterChef on Telefe although the actress was already in charge of a similar program called “El gran premio de la cocina”.

“Pasaplatos” has not yet managed to establish itself on the screen of El Trece and in recent days was surpassed in rating by “Cortá por Lozano”, direct competition of Telefe.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

See also  Each book has a scent, and it is not a subjective sensation. English chemists discovered it

Subscribe

You may also like

Milei in Tierra del Fuego: her candidate is...

Jay Chou asked “How to change the person...

Trends in Novel Creation: Local Narrative, Spiritual Hometown,...

The “godfather of Artificial Intelligence” left Google for...

The 3rd Shaanxi Pasta Conference’s theatrical performance “Acrobatics”...

Crime of Natalia Melmann: 22 years later, the...

After the meeting with Alberto Fernández, Lula promised...

Ӳ Tegeler Ǽ׿ǿԤŻ – midifanǹע

Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be...

The 13th Beijing International Film Festival’s Closing “Temple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy