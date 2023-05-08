A Party: The Wembayanma Farewell Tour in France

Victor Wembanyama’s first basket on Sunday looked very easy. He deflected a pass, ran with the ball, dribbled twice and dunked the ball left-handed.

And the 15,000 people present — about four or five times the number who attend his team’s home games — cheered.

They consider him a unique generational talent. The reality is that there has never been anyone like Wembanyama in France. The 19-year-old, 7-foot-2 player, soon to be the NBA’s No. 1 pick, is saying goodbye to his native country and playing his last professional games before heading to the United States. And he’s already accepted the challenge of becoming one of the next big superstars.

His most recent stats in Boulogne-Levallois’s 93-82 win over Bourg-en-Bresse on Sunday: 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Certainly a standout night, but nothing out of the ordinary for an extraordinary guy. He’s that good and he’s seen it every time he’s taken the court. While the buzz over his arrival in the NBA grows, he has given no sign that it is affecting him.

“I’m excited about the NBA,” said Pau Gasol, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year after a stellar international career with Spain and in the NBA. “And I’m excited for this kid.”

As they should all be.

San Antonio, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte and other cities are crossing their fingers more than usual. The draft lottery will take place on May 16 in Chicago and that means that in just over a week it will be known where Wembanyama will play next season. It won’t be a mystery. The team that wins the lottery will not change its selection and will not need five weeks to figure out what to do.

There hasn’t been such a sure first pick since LeBron James in 2003 and it went well; he became the all-time leading scorer.

“Only 10 days to meet my future team,” Wembanyama posted in French on Twitter on Saturday. “It really is crazy.”

Indeed, the new chapter is fast approaching and fast approaching. He will soon be leaving France and obviously this goodbye will not be sad. Wembanyama has a few games left in the season in France and Sunday’s events are an indication that basketball fans in his home country will bid him farewell in style.

