Home » A Party: The Wembayanma Farewell Tour in France
Entertainment

A Party: The Wembayanma Farewell Tour in France

by admin
A Party: The Wembayanma Farewell Tour in France

Victor Wembanyama’s first basket on Sunday looked very easy. He deflected a pass, ran with the ball, dribbled twice and dunked the ball left-handed.

And the 15,000 people present — about four or five times the number who attend his team’s home games — cheered.

They consider him a unique generational talent. The reality is that there has never been anyone like Wembanyama in France. The 19-year-old, 7-foot-2 player, soon to be the NBA’s No. 1 pick, is saying goodbye to his native country and playing his last professional games before heading to the United States. And he’s already accepted the challenge of becoming one of the next big superstars.

His most recent stats in Boulogne-Levallois’s 93-82 win over Bourg-en-Bresse on Sunday: 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Certainly a standout night, but nothing out of the ordinary for an extraordinary guy. He’s that good and he’s seen it every time he’s taken the court. While the buzz over his arrival in the NBA grows, he has given no sign that it is affecting him.

“I’m excited about the NBA,” said Pau Gasol, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year after a stellar international career with Spain and in the NBA. “And I’m excited for this kid.”

As they should all be.

San Antonio, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte and other cities are crossing their fingers more than usual. The draft lottery will take place on May 16 in Chicago and that means that in just over a week it will be known where Wembanyama will play next season. It won’t be a mystery. The team that wins the lottery will not change its selection and will not need five weeks to figure out what to do.

See also  Puig closes 2021 with record sales and aims to expand in China

There hasn’t been such a sure first pick since LeBron James in 2003 and it went well; he became the all-time leading scorer.

“Only 10 days to meet my future team,” Wembanyama posted in French on Twitter on Saturday. “It really is crazy.”

Indeed, the new chapter is fast approaching and fast approaching. He will soon be leaving France and obviously this goodbye will not be sad. Wembanyama has a few games left in the season in France and Sunday’s events are an indication that basketball fans in his home country will bid him farewell in style.

You may also like

An injured motorcyclist on Route 7 after a...

Column: F1 drivers upset with splurge in Miami

Tsui Hark is going to remake “The Legend...

Without a dance of candidates, they demand to...

A man died in a rollover on Route...

20 excellent films screened in Hangzhou theaters, more...

How much did the euro blue close at...

Sound Dream Maker: Remaining Sound Weaves Happiness and...

San Lorenzo tied again and River extended its...

Cande Tinelli referred to her health: “It is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy