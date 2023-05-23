a passenger wanted to isolate herself with plastic wrap and was prohibited from flying again

In an unusual incident, a passenger was severely reprimanded after she turned a row of seats into a makeshift fort using plastic wrap during a flight. This woman had three seats to herself and her plan was not allowed.

The passenger converted her economy class row with surprising skill: she built walls out of plastic and even managed to create a makeshift ceiling, while a young man across the aisle filmed the peculiar project in astonishment. The truth is that the passenger remained focused on her objective and she scolded the person who was recording her to stop doing so.

Once inside his cubicle, he positioned himself face down with his feet propped up in the overhead compartments to build the roof. Her moment of glory was short-lived, however, as a crew member quickly boarded and began dismantling her work, making it clear to her that his actions were not permitted.

Although the exact motive behind her strange construction and her ultimate fate could not be determined, it is clear that she was determined to carry out her unique project no matter what the consequences.

This incident left the passengers and crew stumped, highlighting the importance of following the rules and regulations set by the airlines during flights.

The video was posted on TikTok, where users left their thoughts in the comments section. “He is bothering the front and back passengers”, “Why did he do that? I don’t understand” and “It seems like a joke” are some of the messages received.