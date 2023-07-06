“A paw on the heart”: the campaign by Tod’s and Leidaa against abandonment and stray dogs is underway

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tod’s Group has announced its support for the Leidaa association, the Italian League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment, which operates throughout the country to promote the recognition of animal rights and environmental protection.

The group led by Diego Della Valle has decided to actively support LEIDAA in its mission to prevent and combat stray dogs: in particular, now that we are at the beginning of the summer season, the action will also be aimed at countering the odious phenomenon of abandonment that feeds the scourge of stray dogs.

The scourge of stray dogs

In Italy it is estimated that there are over 700,000 stray dogs and about 2.4 million “free” cats: a group of innocent people who live on the streets left to their own devices, exposed to hunger, cold and abuse. The support of Tod’s Group will help finance awareness programs and concrete interventions to combat straying and abandonment, and more generally to guarantee respect for animals and the protection of their rights.

A campaign to start immediately

The “A paw on the heart” campaign kicks off immediately and everyone can join by making a contribution with a simple click, using Paypal or bank transfer or other payment methods, for example by credit card.

Della Valle’s invitation

«We are happy to be able to support the Italian League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment in their important work – explained Diego Della Valle -. All of us who love animals want to do everything we can to protect them and keep them alive and with love». The entrepreneur also hoped that other Italian companies, from fashion and beyond, would join Tod’s in supporting Leidaa.

The wish of Michela Vittoria Brambilla

«It is the first time that a major Made in Italy brand, led by an enlightened entrepreneur, takes the field to counter such a dramatic phenomenon: it is an example that I hope will be followed by other large companies – added the honorable Michela Vittoria Brambilla, president of the Italian League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment -. Stray dogs and abandonment are a shame for our country: everyone’s commitment is needed to defeat them. Diego Della Valle’s passion, availability and sensitivity are a beautiful signal, also in his attention to social issues, sustainability, environmental protection and the rights of the weakest, which includes animals and full rights».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

