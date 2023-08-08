A pit bull attacked 5 people in Rosario and a police officer shot him to stop him: “The dog was demonized”

Five people were injuredtwo of them seriously, being attacked by a pitbull dog Which was shot by a policeman in civilian clothes, in the west zone of the city of Rosario.

The incident occurred around noon last Sunday in Liniers at 1000.

According to the police officer’s testimony, he passed by the place and saw that the animal was attacking several people, so he stopped with his car to assist them.

The dog attacked five people – two seriously injured.

After several attempts to stop the animal’s aggression, the security agent took out his service weapon and shot himsince he assured that he was out of control and there was no other way to stop the aggression.

Those attacked, two of them with serious injuries and another three with superficial injuries, were referred to the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca), where they were admitted.

Meanwhile, the dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for care. Finally, at night he was discharged. “He already ate and drank water. Tomorrow the Justice will decide where he will have to go, ”he said in dialogue with Telenoche (eltrece) Carlos Cossia, the vet who treated him.

“They have a very firm character, but they are not dangerous, the dangerous ones are the owners. We are talking about irresponsible holdings,” she added.

The head of the Ecological Section of the Rosario Community Police, Daniel Ojeda, informed the newspaper The capital that the dog had a tag with a telephone number, to which no response had been received to date.

“We believe the animal has escaped. The owner may not be aware of what happened. The important thing now is that they show up and take care of the animal, which they are trying to save,” the official said.

Ojeda indicated that “the dog was probably lost, he came as if escaping from something that scared him, and he ran into a boy, who was the first one he attacked. The animal was afraid and attacked“.

For her part, Cristina, one of those who also tried to stop the dog, told in dialogue with TN: “I put my fingers in his snout so he can’t breathe and I could hang him for a few moments with the collar on his back. No one dared to get close.”

“The dog was possessedHe wanted to go into the house to continue attacking,” he said.

pit bull dogs

The term pitbull groups a series of breeds such as the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terriers, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers, with particular characteristics originally conceived in England and the United States since the 19th century for dog fighting.

The pitbull in general is of medium size, solid build, short hair and well-defined muscles, with an indomitable ability to withstand physical pain and not give up in the fight.

