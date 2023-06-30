A small plane crashed today during an exhibition flight at the opening of the Agronea 2023 fair in the town of Charata, in Chaco, and the pilot and co-pilot died, police sources reported.

Two dead in Chaco due to the fall of a small plane. (North Newspaper)

The event occurred after 11:45 a.m. when the plane that was performing stunts in the air at the property where the agricultural fair is taking place fell, hitting the ground and causing the instantaneous death of the two crew members.

Shocking video: a plane fell in Chaco, two dead

The Chaco Police reported that the Federal Justice and the Air Force are involved in the case, who will give more details of the technical defect suffered by the aircraft to fall.

It is an aerobatic maneuvering plane that was contracted to a private company for the event and whose patent is LV-HWE.

The deceased pilots were from the city of Buenos Aires.

Governor Capitanich, present

The accident occurred at the time when Governor Jorge Capitanich was giving a speech with provincial authorities and the Agronea organization for the opening of the fair.

The agricultural exhibition began this Friday and will run until Sunday, July 2, with more than 400 exhibitors in a 100-hectare property to display technology and the productive potential of the Chaco and the region.

Announcement

Through a statement, Agronea deeply regretted the loss of life of two pilots who were carrying out the tests with the acrobatic plane that the firm AgroSpray had hired as an attraction for the sample.

“The pilot was conducting tests with another pilot, when he unexpectedly crashed in a neighboring field,” he said.

“Immediately, volunteer firefighters from Charata and medical personnel arrived at the scene to carry out the rescue task. Police personnel also arrived, and the competent authorities to carry out the corresponding expert opinion, in these cases, ”he added.

As a result of the fact, the organization decided to suspend some of the activities this Friday.

Meanwhile, during Saturday and Sunday they will continue with the activities established in the program.

