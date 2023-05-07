Home » A pleasant season for a walk. I was able to go to cherry blossom viewing this year![Sosuke Ogata Blog]
A pleasant season for a walk. I was able to go to cherry blossom viewing this year![Sosuke Ogata Blog]

A pleasant season for a walk. I was able to go to cherry blossom viewing this year![Sosuke Ogata Blog]

Night walks have become a pleasant season!

It’s hot during the day and cool or cold at night, and it’s hard to find clothes these days.

It feels like spring is short this year, and it’s already summer. I don’t like the heat, so I’m afraid to go out during the day.

It’s warm and pleasant in spring! This year, I was able to go to Nakameguro’s cherry blossom trees and have a cherry blossom viewing!

The cherry blossoms were so pretty and the chocolate bananas were delicious. Because I usually stay at home, my heart is purified when I feel nature! There were more people than I expected, so I got tired quickly. It’s also good to take a break and relax in a cafe! !

After working all day, I felt tired and was able to sleep comfortably at night!

In the morning, when I didn’t have time, I felt sick on the train just by pedaling with all my strength, and I feel that my physical strength is lacking.

I need to exercise,,.

I want to see fireworks this summer!

