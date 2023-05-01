A policeman died in Lomas de Zamora after being shot in the neck

A cash of the Buenos Aires Police He was killed today with a bullet to the neck while trying to identify the occupants of a car who was traveling through the Lomas de Zamora district.

The victim was identified as the Sergeant Fernando Javier Alvezwho served in the Esteban Echeverría Local Prevention Police Unit (UPPL).

According to police sources, the incident occurred this afternoon in Olimpo and Ruta 4 streets, in Lomas de Zamora, in the south of the suburbs, where police personnel noticed the suspicious passage of a dark gray Volkswagen Vento with the new patent and the broken window.

Faced with this situation, Sergeant Alvez intervened, who was aboard a police van from which he got out to identify the two men who were occupying the Vento. For their part, the suspects proceeded to stop their march at the request of the troops.

The sources indicated that the driver from whom Alvez requested the documentation got out of the car, so this man returned to the interior of the vehicle from where the policeman was shotwho repelled the attack with his service pistol.

At the root of the shooting, Alvez received a bullet wound to the neck that left him badly injuredwhile the suspects escaped in the same car.

For his part, the sergeant was taken urgently to the Bicentennial Hospital of Esteban Echeverría. Unfortunately, The uniformed man died when he was undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, the investigations They were analyzing at this time the images from different security camerassome of which recorded part of the sequence of what happened, in search of clues about the murderers.

The case was handled by prosecutor Jorge Grieco, of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 8 of Lomas de Zamora, who ordered a series of proceedings in an attempt to locate the occupants of the Vento. The members of the Homicide Cabinet of the Departmental Investigations Directorate (DDI) of the same jurisdiction are also involved.

