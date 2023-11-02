A Potential WrestleMania Showdown: John Cena’s Final Match Against Solo Sikoa Could Set Up a Clash with Randy Orton

John Cena Set to Compete in First Televised Singles Match Since WrestleMania 39

John Cena, the wrestling icon known for his electrifying performances, is set to make a comeback in his first televised singles match since WrestleMania 39. Cena will go head-to-head against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. This news has sent shockwaves throughout the WWE universe and has fans eagerly anticipating the showdown.

Cena’s last one-on-one match was against Austin Theory, which unfortunately ended in defeat. However, he displayed his remarkable skills and resilience in a recent tag team match where he teamed up with LA Knight to triumph over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

While Cena has been a regular fixture on SmackDown, his long-time rival and contemporary, Randy Orton, has been absent from the ring due to a back injury. However, wrestling insiders have revealed that The Viper is on the verge of making his return and could be back before Survivor Series.

The history between Orton and Cena is legendary, with the two often finding themselves on opposite sides of the ring. If The Viper chooses to make his comeback at Crown Jewel and targets Cena after his match with Solo Sikoa, it could have significant implications. Not only would he remove Cena from the WWE roster for a few months, but it could also set the stage for a WrestleMania showdown between these two iconic wrestlers.

It is intriguing to note that Orton and Cena have never faced off in a one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania. This potential scenario promises a never-before-seen level of excitement and anticipation for the fans, as two of WWE’s biggest stars collide on the grandest stage of them all.

However, Cena’s clash with Solo Sikoa may be his last match for a while. The Champion returned to WWE a few months ago and has quickly become a pivotal figure on the blue brand. However, he recently mentioned that his commitments in Hollywood could limit his future appearances in the wrestling ring. Cena explained that he was aware of the risks associated with juggling both WWE and his movie career, emphasizing the importance of not jeopardizing the jobs of those working in the film industry due to potential mishaps or injuries.

As John Cena prepares for his highly-anticipated bout against Solo Sikoa, fans can’t help but wonder what the future holds for the wrestling superstar. Will Randy Orton’s return set the stage for a long-awaited WrestleMania clash between these two legends? Only time will tell. But one thing is for certain – when Cena steps into the ring, the WWE universe will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting another unforgettable performance.

