“Dragon Ball” official website is updated from time to time fixed unit ““Shomon House niwen い て み た” recently ushered in a new theme again, and asked Hitoshi Kawasue, a professor of the Faculty of Engineering at Miyazaki University in Japan, to share his views on the classic object “combat power detector” in anime.

In 2021, Norihito Kawasue invented smart glasses that can detect the weight of pigs. Through 3D cameras, smart glasses (glasses-type displays) and AI, thousands of images are analyzed in real time to accurately display the weight of pigs. Because pigs do not stand on scales, it is a huge project for pig farmers to weigh a large number of pigs. Therefore, the invention of Norio Kawasue has great practical value. Among the “Top 10 Important Events in Agricultural Technology in 2021″ selected by the province.

First of all, Kawasue Jigongren mentioned that since the combat power detector was drawn in the “Dragon Ball” manga series in about 1990, Toriyama Akira’s idea can be said for the contemporary technological level that does not yet have the Internet and smartphones. It’s creative and visionary.

Then, in the specific analysis, he believes that the combat power detector must have introduced AI technology, and has two main functions of “classification” and “regression”. The various parameters in the game are quantified into combat power, and returned to specific combat power numbers to become a complete combat power detector.

The reason why the combat power detector explodes in the anime is mainly due to the high load on the processing unit of the computer and the overheating of the mainframe, which causes the internal battery to explode. Therefore, Nori Kohito Kawasue mentioned that if there are related multi-functional detectors in the real world in the future, it is best to design them in a way other than the head to avoid the danger of explosion accidents.

