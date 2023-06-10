a proposal for action from Let’s Fight for Life

This Road Safety Day in Argentina finds us at the beginning of the New Decade of Action 2021-2030, promoted by the United Nations to reduce traffic mortality by 50%goal not achieved in the world during the first Decade, nor in Argentina.

The proposal is accompanied by a Global Action Plan result of successful experiences in the world to save lives, based on scientific evidence. It is already known what has to be done and what are the tools to do it, the government has to act.

The Global Plan proposed by the United Nations is unequivocal in stating what are the Action Goals to achieve this reduction and prioritize:

• Compliance with speed limits, and also their reduction, particularly to 30 km/h on streets.

• The permanent and widespread use of helmets on mopeds, motorcycles and bicycles.

The little ones tend to be more responsible and cautious than the adults in the public way.

• The permanent and widespread use of seat belts and child restraint systems in other motor vehicles.

• Avoid the consumption of alcohol and/or drugs while driving.

• Avoid using cell phones while driving.

• Generalize the granting of priority to pedestrians.

To achieve this, in Argentina, it is essential:

• Multiply effective controls and effective penalties for offenders on streets and routes.

• Implement systematic and continuous driver’s education in primary and secondary schools, training teachers.

• Achieve the national unification of a system of serious and responsible granting of driver’s licenses, which includes the license by points and training for all drivers.

• Incorporate Crimes against Road Safety into our Penal Code, to impose prison sentences for very serious transgressors.

You will also need:

• Improve road infrastructure to increase road safety for all users, especially the most vulnerable: pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, a population with a growing and fatal accident rate.

• Incorporate in all vehicles the passive and active safety technologies for the reduction of accidents, currently available.

That no more people die in traffic accidents is possible. The authorities of the whole country have to assume their unavoidable responsibility in order to save the thousands of lives that are lost every year. AND each one of us needs to improve our coexistence in traffic, respecting the rules, and avoiding taking unnecessary risks, so as not to be one more name on the endless list of victims.

Maria Cristina Isoba – research director and driver education (Let’s fight for life Civil Association)



