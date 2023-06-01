A prosecutor requested administrative sanctions against two Cipolletti police officers for not attending the sentence

A Cipolletti prosecutor acted quickly beforee an act of rebellion by two police officers charged in a case for harassment and requested administrative sanctions: despite being notified and aware of a citizen duty, Ángel Contreras and Daniel Vera, did not attend the verdict reading hearing that found them responsible for beating a young man 15 years old at Police Station 24, in times of pandemic.

The chief prosecutor Santiago Márquez Gauna announced in the hearing that took place today that an official letter will be issued to the authorities of the regional Quinta. “Letting it be known that the defendants did not attend the sentencing hearing in the case, despite having been notified at the cessation hearing, and that at the time the absence was opened no justification for the absence was attached.” Defender Pablo Barrionuevo did not participate either, although it was not announced whether his absence was justified.

Only Judge Guillermo Baquero Lazcano and Márquez Gauna were part of the hearing, as well as employees of the Judicial Office. The magistrate announced the sentences for the two uniformed officers who served in Unit 24.

Both were sentenced to a suspended sentence of 2 years in prison plus 4 years of special disqualification from performing duties as prevention and security police, plus payment of the costs of the process. A series of conditions were imposed on them that they must abide by in order to sustain the privilege of conditional imprisonment.

The fact

The event occurred on September 30, 2020, at the epicenter of the first wave of Covid in the country and with the current restrictions on free movement.

The prosecution proved that Corporal Contreras and 1st Sergeant Vera intercepted a young minor on the street, restrained him and handcuffed him. At the time of entering the mobile, Vera punched him twice in the abdomen. Once at the police station, both physically assaulted him again while the victim was handcuffed. They continued to beat him until they humiliated him, and on the ground they forced him to drop his pants. The young man’s mother filed the complaint that led to this process.

During the pandemic, between 2020 and 2021 there were many complaints against the police force in the Alto Valle Oeste area, especially in Cipolletti. The most serious cause and one that reached the widest publicity was the sentence to 9 years in prison for the former officer Crisitan Caumillán, who tortured and sexually abused a young man in a proceeding.

But the end of the pandemic was not for the accusations against the Río Negro police. At the end of last year, the death of Jorge Gatica was consummated at Police Station 45. He had been arrested for stealing a couple of sausages from a butcher shop. That same night he died as a result of multiple blows he received. There are five police officers from Unit 45 accused in the case. All with preventive detention, three of them under the home modality.

Uribe to Viedma, Punishment or reward?

This unprecedented event in Cipolletti left Daniel Uribe cornered, then head of the Fifth Regional and who was in charge of the entire Alto Valle Oeste corridor in recent years, precisely in the period of time in which the complaints increased. against the Rio Negro police.

Far from questioning his management, the governor Arabela Carreras and the Minister of Security Betiana Minor They gave the “green light” for him to maintain the same position but in Viedma.

