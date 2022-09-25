Home Entertainment A quick look at the world: The creator of “The Coquettish Lawyer” and the heroine collaborate to launch another Apple TV+ series–Dizu Network
A quick look at the world: The creator of "The Coquettish Lawyer" and the heroine collaborate to launch another Apple TV+ series

A quick look at the world: The creator of "The Coquettish Lawyer" and the heroine collaborate to launch another Apple TV+ series

A quick look at the world: The creators of “The Coquettish Lawyer” and the heroine collaborate to launch another Apple TV+ series

Source: cnBeta 　2022-09-25 19:22:31

As Deadline reported Thursday, “Breaking Bad” and “Beautiful Attorney” creator Vince Gilligan has struck a deal with Apple TV+ for a new series starring “Beautiful Attorney” actor Rhea Seehorn.

Deadline reported that there were few details on the show, but eight to nine networks and platforms were interested in the project, leading to multiple rounds of bidding. AMC, which aired “Breaking Bad” and “Beautiful Attorney,” was also interested in Gilligan’s new show but ultimately failed, as did Amazon. The show is reported to cost between $13.5 million and $15 million per episode.

“Breaking Bad” and its prequel, “Beautiful Attorney,” have both been hailed as must-see TV by critics and moviegoers alike. Among them, “Breaking Bad” received 248 award nominations and 92 awards during its five seasons, and it has been called by some as the best TV series of all time. The Coquettish Lawyer also received a slew of critical accolades, including 185 nominations and 31 wins. Despite garnering 46 Emmy nominations over its six seasons, it sadly has yet to pick up a single trophy. Given Gilligan’s resume, it’s not surprising that multiple networks are following his new show.

