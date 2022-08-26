Home Entertainment A rap to save lives in case of an accident
Entertainment

A rap to save lives in case of an accident

by admin
A rap to save lives in case of an accident

ROME – Sometimes it takes very little to save human lives. The Basic Life Support (Bls), or the basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, simple interventions, which everyone can learn, can prove to be fundamental to save the life of those who are victims of a road accident, but not only. Thus, to raise awareness among “Generation Z” on the importance of first aid interventions, the National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consultancy Firms (Unasca) launched an initiative that immediately went viral. Unasca, in collaboration with the European Driving Schools Association, the European resuscitation council (ERC) and the Italian resuscitation council (Irc), launched the message against the backdrop of a rap song, both in Italian and in English and French version, with the voices of the rappers Zoelle and Nayomi and distributed by Warner Music Italia.

“On June 22 last Efa, European Driving Schools Association, and ERC, presented the video of ‘Bls’ in Brussels on the occasion of the second institutional session of Life4Medeca at the European Parliament – explained Manuel Picardi, Secretary General of Efa – We are only at ‘Start. In addition to the English and Italian versions, we are also translating the song into French and Arabic. In September the video will be presented at the “Road Safety Film Festival” organized by Lasermedia during the work of the Global Forum for Road Traffic Safety at Unece in Geneva. The second phase of the project foresees the training of Efa trainers through the experts of the ERC network ”.

See also  Teatro Comunale di Alessandria ready by 2026: there are five projects to choose from

“The idea of ​​talking to the girls and boys who attend driving schools today to obtain their driving license with their language and through music convinced us immediately – added Antonio Datri, president of Unasca – We know how much more quickly and deeply the behavior of more young people spread when they are conveyed by music and their reference artists. In this case the bet was made on two emerging artists who interpreted the message ‘learn to lead and save a life’ perfectly ”. It should be noted that the video produced by Turin-based Rkh Studio has already obtained in less than a month over 13,000 views on Warner’s YouTube channel for the English version alone and is the second most listened to Zoelle song on Spotify. (Maurilio Rigo)

You may also like

COURVOISIER’s new brand image shines in the world...

Liu Wen officially serves as TORY BURCH brand...

Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection Will Be...

Burberry Releases Fall/Winter 2022 Collection | HYPEBEAST

9 Losing Factors To Dodge in Online Poker...

“Crimes of the Future”, an audiovisual performance by...

The hilarious new costume comedy “Happy Roll Chang’an...

CLOT and JORDAN BRAND launch the first pair...

Former Disney and EA developer unveils new environmentally-themed...

2022 Wave Film Week Nominee Lineup Announced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy