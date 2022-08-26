ROME – Sometimes it takes very little to save human lives. The Basic Life Support (Bls), or the basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, simple interventions, which everyone can learn, can prove to be fundamental to save the life of those who are victims of a road accident, but not only. Thus, to raise awareness among “Generation Z” on the importance of first aid interventions, the National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consultancy Firms (Unasca) launched an initiative that immediately went viral. Unasca, in collaboration with the European Driving Schools Association, the European resuscitation council (ERC) and the Italian resuscitation council (Irc), launched the message against the backdrop of a rap song, both in Italian and in English and French version, with the voices of the rappers Zoelle and Nayomi and distributed by Warner Music Italia.

“On June 22 last Efa, European Driving Schools Association, and ERC, presented the video of ‘Bls’ in Brussels on the occasion of the second institutional session of Life4Medeca at the European Parliament – explained Manuel Picardi, Secretary General of Efa – We are only at ‘Start. In addition to the English and Italian versions, we are also translating the song into French and Arabic. In September the video will be presented at the “Road Safety Film Festival” organized by Lasermedia during the work of the Global Forum for Road Traffic Safety at Unece in Geneva. The second phase of the project foresees the training of Efa trainers through the experts of the ERC network ”.

“The idea of ​​talking to the girls and boys who attend driving schools today to obtain their driving license with their language and through music convinced us immediately – added Antonio Datri, president of Unasca – We know how much more quickly and deeply the behavior of more young people spread when they are conveyed by music and their reference artists. In this case the bet was made on two emerging artists who interpreted the message ‘learn to lead and save a life’ perfectly ”. It should be noted that the video produced by Turin-based Rkh Studio has already obtained in less than a month over 13,000 views on Warner’s YouTube channel for the English version alone and is the second most listened to Zoelle song on Spotify. (Maurilio Rigo)