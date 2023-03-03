Photos I took at sea, July 2020

The prescription for happiness in everyday life

Time magazine asked the experts and came back with a neat recipe

published in my column in Lasha

Time magazine brought together 18 happiness experts and questioned them about their daily habits and about the professional insights they adopted into their private lives. What are the conclusions? Nothing you didn’t know before, but now the conclusions are presented to us as activities that prove themselves in the lives of the people who have turned happiness into a profession.

1. First of all, coordinating expectations: According to the experts there is no point in expecting to experience happiness all the time, it is impossible and it is not even a desirable goal.

2. Second thing, coordination of definitions: Happiness is a subjective thing, but almost all experts defined a feeling of happiness based on a similar recipe: a sense of control in life, a sense of meaning and connection with other people. They also agreed that happiness can be measured, and more importantly: Existing happiness can be strengthened and people can be taught to be happy. More than that: the more we notice in real time that we are currently experiencing happiness, and the more we acknowledge this feeling (from the word of gratitude), our happiness will increase.

3. Give room for negative emotions. People confuse the idea of ​​focusing on the good with ignoring the bad, it doesn’t get us anywhere good, experts say. The trick is to accept the difficulty and give it space.

And now for practice, because “giving space to negative emotions” is still not an action item, with all due respect to the experts. Please tell us what to do exactly And how many times a week to do it:



What to do: Spend time with family and friends. These can be friends from work, but you need to spend time with them somewhere other than the workplace. Social relationships, they argue, are the cornerstones of the feeling of happiness.

frequency: at least once a week.

What to do: find a hobby. Any kind of art, including reading and cooking, would fit the definition. Everything you do is for the benefit of your inner world.

frequency: The happiness experts made time for themselves about 6 times a week. Let’s assume they made time for themselves every day and they just didn’t feel comfortable saying.

What to do: sleep. At least seven hours every night.

frequency: every night.

What to do: exercise. What to do, that’s what the experts say.

frequency: 3-6 times a week.

What to do: go out into nature.

frequency: At least 3 times a week (you can combine it with hanging out with friends or a hobby or even, heaven forbid, sports).

First aid in difficult days: Go for a walk in nature, read poetry, see stand-up, re-read a book you loved, hug, cry.

listen to this song while walking on the beach (which will help you do vee about crying too).

Meet me in a land of hope and dreams