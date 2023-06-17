A record-breaking Mille Miglia, the victory of the Alfa Romeo 6C SS Zagato and the Ferrari Tribute

ROME – A long ride, practically always in the lead from Brescia to Rome and back to Brescia, crowned Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli as winners of the 2023 Mille Miglia. A true triumph for the crew from Brescia who aboard their splendid Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato from 1929 with the number 50 of the Villa Trasqua team, conquered the fourth consecutive victory setting the record of uninterrupted victories for the “Freccia Rossa” (overall it is the sixth victory for Vesco).





Second position for Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli aboard a 1927 Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221 with number 24, while the third step of the podium went to Andrea Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi, still on Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221, but in this case from 1929, with the number 54.





Behind them, in fourth position, were Alberto and Federico Riboldi on their 1926 OM 665 S Superba 2000, while Mario and Lorenzo Turelli on their 1929 OM 665 S Superba 2000 finished in fifth place in the standings. For all participants, a final catwalk along viale Venezia, gala lunch and award ceremony at the Paddock Brixia Forum.

The “most beautiful race in the world“, as the “Drake” Enzo Ferrari liked to call it, gave emotions and entertainment, allowing the always large and warm public to admire a real museum of moving cars.

The 41st edition of the Mille Miglia also brought with it the much appreciated novelty of the lengthening of the race format which went from four to five days to the delight of the more than four hundred participating crews and spectators. Also noteworthy is the world debut on public roads for a car that covered some stretches in autonomous driving mode with Matteo Marzotto aboard the Maserati C20 Cielo from the “Mille Miglia Autonomous Drive” project.





“This race must continue to be a container of beautiful things from the past always looking to the future – underlined Marzotto – We must show an Italy that lives, thinks and works on more beautiful products. I have spoken to many foreign crews and I assure you that they have no doubts: 1000 Miglia is truly the Most Beautiful Race in the World”.

Also this year the Ferrari Tribute and the Mille Miglia Green took place, a regularity race reserved for full-electric models, while solidarity was staged with the Mille Miglia Charity for research in support of Ieo -Women’s Cancer Center with six pink drivers who took turns aboard the all-pink Lamborghini. The official voices of Radio Deejay, on the other hand, covered all the phases of the race, both from the route and during the days in Brescia and in the stage arrivals of Cervia-Milano Marittima, Rome, Milan and Parma. Finally, this evening, the musical grand finale with the free concert by Leo Gassmann who will take the Brescian stage in Piazza Loggia.