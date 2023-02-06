Listen to the audio version of the article

Numbers, as always, tell only part of the story, even more so when they concern a company – and a brand – that has built its history on values ​​that are by definition intangible, such as the passion for craftsmanship and the strength of relationships between people, regardless of corporate hierarchies. Kiton’s 2022 numbers are exceptional and Antonio De Matteis, CEO of the company founded in 1968 by his uncle Ciro Paone, willingly talks about them, but to explain them he uses arguments that go beyond market logic.

Antonio De Matteis, CEO Kiton

In 2021 Kiton had already almost recovered pre-Covid levels. How did 2022 go?

«It is useless to hide behind other adjectives: it was an exceptional year. Announcement, for once, to theunderstatement of which even we Neapolitans are sometimes capable, above all in the name of elegance. Consolidated net revenues exceeded 160 million, up 25% at current exchange rates compared to 2021: 2022 was a record year for Kiton not only in terms of turnover, but also in terms of margins».

If there is one person to whom the definition of myth fits, it is Ciro Paone, who passed away in October 2021, after a life dedicated to giving new life to the Neapolitan sartorial tradition. He was in the company until the end, what is it like living and working without him?

«His passion and his teachings are part of every person who works in Kiton. His words echo through all of us and after the initial emotional shock it really is as if he is still with us. Perhaps we even feel, more or less consciously, his attentive and ironic and if necessary critical gaze on the choices we make. He remains a guide, an example for everyone and I think he would be delighted to see that the changes we have introduced over the years are bearing the desired results. Ciro Paone was born in 1933, but he has always lived in the present and in the future, enjoying the moment, as we Neapolitans know how to do well, but also projecting himself, his family and the company into the future».

You are to all intents and purposes a family business, think again

on the stock exchange?

«We are not ruling it out, but at the moment we are enjoying this independence in the name of family continuity and harmony. In Kiton there are already six third generation kids, who are finding their way and helping us to keep in tune with a world that changes so rapidly. I believe that one of our strengths is precisely this coexistence of eyewitnesses of the company’s history, like me or my cousin Giovanna, Ciro’s daughter, and digital natives».

Kitton PE 2023

Physical stores are experiencing a sort of second youth after Covid, with all due respect to those who thought that e-commerce would prevail over everything. Does it also apply to Kiton?

«We have always believed in customer service as part of a relationship of trust, almost friendship, based on the common attraction for quality, on the philosophy that we have defined as the “best of the best plus one”. Stores are an integral part of this relationship and in 2022 those under the Kiton brand grew by 36% and not at the expense of the wholesale channel, which closed the year up by 22%. In the coming months we will open four more: London, Frankfurt, Wuhan and Shenzhen. And it was precisely from a service perspective that we started e-commerce a year ago, because you can’t open shops everywhere, but we don’t want to give any customer, historical or potential, the impression that we don’t reciprocate the interest they show for Kiton.”