A rider flew several meters in Andacollo, a dog crossed paths in a horse race

An impressive scene that has a rider as its protagonist and as a location the Andacollo equestrian club began to circulate quickly through the networks. In the footage you can see how a man who was running on Sunday is thrown from the saddle after a dog crossed in the middle of the race.

The event occurred around noon on Sunday the 23rd in the event held by the local horse, «La Higuera», which was also promoted by the municipality of Andacollo itself.

As it was known, the rider is in good health and the horse is toodespite the impressive blow that the video illustrates.

In the material disseminated by networks, it can be seen that seconds before the incident, a dog crossed the track and even one of the many people who were in the place tried to warn the riders who were approaching at high speed. Despite the signs, one of the horses runs into the dog rolling and throwing the rider who ended up being dragged along the ground and being assisted in a cloud of dust, by the organizers.

Serious incidents and police officers injured after the races

The equestrian day in Andacollo had twelve races scheduled with various prizes. However, what seemed like a Sunday accident on the track ended up becoming a local scandal with dangerous results.

As reported by the local media “Entre Cordilleras”, two people began to cause disturbances on the premises and ended up being transferred. Subsequently, relatives of those apprehended attacked three police officers from the 30th police station.

According to what has been learned, two police officers suffered burns after being thrown boiling water, one of them with an eye injury and the third ended with a stab wound to the arm.

After the fact, three other people were delayed and made available.

The mayor spoke of both incidents

The community chief of Andacollo, Manuel San Martín spoke with RÍO NEGRO and spoke of both events. Regarding the rider, he clarified “that he is fine, as well as the horse and according to the information that came to the dog, he is fine,” he explained.

As he explained, this is the first race to be held after the pandemic and it complied with all the measures required of the organization of the event. “That a dog crosses should not happen, but it can happen and it did happen,” he said.

“In my years, I have never seen an accident this strong for this reason,” he confessed.

Asked about the incidents that ended with the injured police officers, he explained that what happened “exceeds the races” and detailed an extensive bad relationship between a family and the Police.

“Unfortunately, two people from two families quarreled, one of them very conflictive, during the event and that continued afterwards” said the Mayor and added that “it is not the first time that it has happened, they already attacked troops and mobile phones some time ago.”

San Martín said that it is a low-income family that is even living on a property ceded by the municipality, but that constantly “stars in violent acts.” He also recounted that after the incidents they met with the Police to evaluate how to follow and know the state of health of the wounded soldiers.



