A Romantic Journey through Miyazaki’s Classic Melodies: A Concert and Movie Experience

Zhejiang Film Times Cinema to Launch Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi Audio-Visual Concert

Calling all animation fans! Zhejiang Film Times Cinema at West Lake Cultural Plaza Store is set to host a special audio-visual concert featuring works by Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi on November 25, 2023. The concert will not only showcase the music of the iconic animation duo but will also include a screening of Hayao Miyazaki’s classic movie “Porco Rosso.”

This three-hour event promises to be a nostalgic journey through Miyazaki and Hisaishi’s timeless collaborations, including beloved films such as “Castle in the Sky,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” and “Howl’s Moving Castle.” The concert will be performed by the top new generation chamber orchestra in China, the “Kario Chamber Orchestra.”

According to Xiao Nan, deputy general manager of Zhejiang Times Cinemas, this audio-visual concert is the first of its kind and is expected to be a unique and unforgettable experience for fans of Miyazaki’s works. “The response has been very good, and we plan to further combine high-quality videos to launch similar performance projects in the future, and are currently preparing for a New Year audio-visual concert,” said Xiao Nan.

In addition to the upcoming audio-visual concert, Zhejiang Film Times Cinema West Lake Cultural Plaza Store has announced plans to launch children’s magic shows every weekend starting from the end of September this year. The cinema will continue to introduce similar performances themed around different schedules and film themes, providing an enhanced cultural space experience at West Lake Cultural Plaza.

The audio-visual concert featuring the works of Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi will take place at the IMAX Hall of Zhejiang Film Times Cinema (West Lake Cultural Plaza Store). The performance will begin at 15:00 on November 25, 2023, and is expected to last approximately 180 minutes. The event allows children under 1.2m to enter with tickets.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to relive the magic of Miyazaki and Hisaishi’s creations in a captivating audio-visual experience!

Share this: Facebook

X

