a ruling ratified that the incorporation of evidence is allowed even if the victim withdraws the complaint

A victim had withdrawn the complaint by means of a letter but Judge Florencia Caruso noticed her fear and continued with the trial. Other evidence was incorporated into the case and the Court of Appeal rejected the arguments of the defense of a man sentenced to effective prison for gender violence.

As of the trial, the defendant was sentenced to two years and six months in jail. The case occurred in a town in the Alto Valle but they did not provide further details to protect the identity of the victim.

As detailed, the cause arose from the fact that a convicted man tried to remove the child from his mother’s house, but during the event, he starred in a violent scene with his ex-partner and ended up injuring her. A doctor certified the bruises and with that documentation the victim filed the complaint.

At the time of the discussion, the woman did not appear at the hearing and sent a letter in which she “admitted to having exaggerated the situation«. A professional from the Victim Care Office conducted interviews with the woman and established that there was “an emotional dependence on the defendanta naturalization and minimization of the facts and a prioritization of family ties”.

Based on this evidence together with the account of eyewitnesses and circumstantial witnesses to the event, the prosecution decided to take the case to trial.. “The testimony of the victim was filmed by representatives of the Public Ministry and even in the debate a second video was presented with the reconstruction of the event, in which the woman had also participated,” they described.

During the appeal, andThe defense lawyer stated that he had not consented to the incorporation of that evidence. But the provincial court reviewed the recordings and noted that there was no objection from the defense.

Gender violence: what determined the ruling

The ruling argued that a judicial error is not demonstrated in the reasoning of the judge since it conforms to the testimonial evidence and in a fact marked by gender violence, “which brings together serious, unequivocal and concordant evidence that leaves no doubts regarding authorship,” they confirmed.

“When the jurisdiction is in the presence of a retraction of a victim in the context of gender violence the incorporation of information by other means is allowed. Therefore, in crimes framed in this context, some female victims refuse to testify or recant”, they detailed in the ruling.

the sentence of first instance warned fear and guilt of the victim, who did not dare to denounce for four years And when she was able to do it, “she couldn’t sustain it, she regretted it or they made her regret it,” they stated.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal coincided with the Cipolletti ruling and also provided that in view of the existence of the risk of violence according to due diligence, the intervention of the Victim Assistance Office can be incorporated to establish the evaluation mechanismsand where appropriate, monitoring of the situation and the support measures that could be requested.





