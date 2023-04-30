A sand vehicle race ended in tragedy in Gesell: a dead spectator and a seriously injured person

The testing stage of the Safari Arena in Villa Gesell It was operating normally this Saturday until a tragic accident occurred: a vehicle he got lost in the Municipal Circuit and ran over a group of spectators. among whom was a man who fdied on the spotwhile his partner turned out to be seriously injured and was immediately admitted.

As can be seen in the shocking video that went viral on social networks, one of the athletes lost control of the car and collided with a group of spectators which was located without any protection around the circuit.

The victim is a subject in his 30s, whose partner was transferred to the Arturo Illia Hospital and from this institution he was referred to the Interzonal Hospital of Mar del Plata.

The tragedy occurred within the framework of the qualifying test Safari, while the final of the competition was scheduled for Sunday.

The organizers decided to suspend the symbolic start that was scheduled for tomorrow, as a sign of respect for the victim’s family.

CA/HB