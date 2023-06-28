Home » A sector of Fernández Oro was left without light because a truck collided with a medium voltage pole
This morning a truck collided with a medium voltage column in Fernández Oro. This caused a power cut in the area of ​​the ex-neighborhood Isla 10. Service will resume around noon.

Wednesday morning in Fernández Oro began with a road accident. A white truck collided against a medium voltage column of the electrical server. The crash was at the height of the former neighborhood island 10.

As a result of the crash, the vehicle suffered material damage and a sector of Fernández Oro was left without electricity service. This is the area of ​​Route 22, Bodega Estepa, former Isla 10 neighborhood and sectors surrounding the incident.

As reported by Edersa, the operators are already working on the site. “Work must be carried out for reasons of strict public safety. And since the crews must replace the damaged structure, the service will be restored in a few hours,” they said. They assure that around 1:00 p.m. the electrical service will return to the area.


