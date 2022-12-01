Design Miami 2022 is officially back, and in the coming week, the sunny South Beach of Miami will welcome design fans from all over the world, and every visitor hopes to see the next amazing work. At Design Miami 2022, which is held concurrently with Art Basel, participating galleries will showcase their latest works and classic masterpieces. In addition, various art installations and rich activities will also take place simultaneously.

Among the dazzling schedule, Hypebeast has carefully selected the following 15 series, events and exhibitions for you not to be missed.

official schedule



Gufram x A$AP Rocky

The collaboration between A$AP Rocky and Gufram is undoubtedly a surprising collaboration. Rocky’s new studio HOMMEMADE has redesigned the most classic work “Cactus” in the Italian design brand catalog this time, bringing this brand new “Shroom Cactus” joint version. It is reported that the series of single products will be limited to nine pieces, and some handmade painted mushroom decorations can be seen on the cactus roots.

Bottega Veneta x Gaetano Pesce

Bottega Veneta participated in the Miami Design Exhibition for the first time, and joined the artist Gaetano Pesce to bring a cross-border exhibition. Matthieu Blazy handed over the space design of the brand’s 2023 summer series show to Italian designer Gaetano Pesce for artistic creation. The final show space is presented with a sculptural resin floor and 400 chairs called “Come Stai?” These chairs will be presented at the design exhibition and open for purchase.

Lily

The most popular Nilufar gallery in Milan has brought new works by Audrey Large and Khaled El Mays. For founder Nina Yashar, there is no place like Design Miami that showcases the artists their gallery represents: “I’ve always been interested in the pioneering role and vision of the American market, and this is where I bring two The reason why I like contemporary artists so much is the creative vision they represent, which reflects the energy of the city.”

Southern Guild

The Southern Guild, based in Cape Town, South Africa, is known for its utilitarian-style sculptures. This year, their new collections explore the materiality and spirituality of design, with highlights including Chuma Maweni’s side tables, whose stylistic references come from the brand’s Xhosa heritage.

Tuleste Factory

In this exhibition, Tuleste Factory brings a feast about blue, presented by studying the history and philosophy of this color. Ian Alistair Cochran’s Plump side table (made of blue resin) is a must-see, with a clever use of material and light that casts the entire surface of the piece onto the ground through refracted light.

Lukas Gschwandtner x Fendi – Triclinium

Fendi and Viennese artist Lukas Gschwandtner have jointly brought a series of new works, one of which is a chaise longue inspired by the artist’s reinterpretation of Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo handbag. By filling the Peekaboo bag with plaster, after demoulding and remaking, cutting and combining the original materials, the inner structure of the bag was finally reorganized.

Superhouse

Also noteworthy is an exhibition at Superhouse, where the New York-based gallery will present “Dreamroom,” a concept inspired by the bedroom of the future, featuring artists including Ellen Pong, Kim Mupangilaï, Ryan Decker and Sean Gerstley The imaginative works, especially the folding screen and dolphin-shaped bedside table, are very eye-catching.

Harry Nuriev

Harry Nuriev also won a separate booth this time. The designer in charge of Crosby Studios is simply a genius who turns garbage into treasure. This time he used a pile of black garbage that seemed to be full Bags make a sofa with a special shape.

Chronos, Objects of Common Interest

Objects of Common Interest, led by Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis, brought their cross-border work to Miami, having previously exhibited their work at the Noguchi Museum in New York and the Design Museum in Brussels. Its latest project, titled “Chronos,” explores people’s perception of time. A new floor lamp made of acrylic resin, a cast aluminum chair and a range of other functional and non-functional objects sit side by side.

Roberto Lugo x R & Company

Philadelphia-based artist Roberto Lugo is teaming up with R & Company to bring his digital platform, The Village Potter, to physical form. Taking the form of a community grocery store, the space will be filled with pieces from the brand, who want to convey a message of fostering a sense of community through the exhibition.

Gayon in the same field



Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture

Beginning December 1, Miami will host a four-day experiential event honoring Virgil Abloh’s creative legacy. Curated by Nike and VA Securities, the campaign also marks the debut of the Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma shoe and pays homage to the late designer’s legacy, his influence on Swoosh culture, and his design methodology Waiting for the salute.

Address: Rubell Museum, 1100 NW 23rd St

Ares House, Daniel Arsham x The Row

The Metaverse space designed by Daniel Arsham will be brought to life this time by The Row. The space, called Ares House, is described as a “real experience that blends the physical and digital worlds,” with an aesthetic inspired by ancient civilizations.

Location: Miami Design District

Arca x Kelly Wearstler and Alicia Kwadje

Kelly Wearstler and Alicia Kwadje collaborated with Arca this time, bringing a joint series and art installation respectively. Wearstler will present a series of designs made of marble, while Kwadje will use 9 billion-year-old stone to create larger-than-usual artworks and mold them into silhouettes resembling melted ice cream scoops.

Location: ARCA Wynwood, 260 NW 27th Street

Suchi Reddy & Lexus

Lexus commissioned architect Suchi Reddy to create a sculptural installation for the gardens of the ICA Museum. Suchi Reddy’s creation is inspired by Lexus Electrified Sport – especially its idea of ​​”shaping by air”. By reshaping fog and light, you will see a different kind of work.

Location: ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St

Rock | Roll installation, Germane Barnes

This year’s Neighborhood Commission in the Miami Design District was built by architect Germane Barnes. He designed a series of strangely shaped seats for the community that can swing back and forth. He will also present a collection of colorful wind chimes inspired by the instruments used in Soca music.

Location: Miami Design District