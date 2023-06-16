A sentence can generate a video. Everyone can make a blockbuster?The AI ​​technology that made Guo Fan and Zhang Songwen anxious has already been used by companies in Hangzhou to make advertising samples-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

A sentence can generate a video. Everyone can make a blockbuster?The AI ​​technology that made Guo Fan and Zhang Songwen anxious has already been used by companies in Hangzhou to make advertising samples

“Teacher Zhang Songwen mentioned a few days ago that I showed him videos generated by artificial intelligence. He was so anxious that he didn’t sleep all night. In fact, I was also anxious for a long time. I think this is a technological innovation.” Domestic Science Fiction Guo Fan, the director of the “Wandering Earth” series, said so.

The ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival, for the first time this year, set up a special “Science Fiction Film Week” unit, and artificial intelligence has undoubtedly become a hot word that is frequently mentioned on the scene.

Just recently, the artificial intelligence company Runway, which provided technical support for the Oscar winner “The Instant Universe”, opened a free trial of the video editor. This may be the world‘s first publicly available “Vincent Video” AI tool.

As the AI ​​painting of “Wensheng Tu” is gradually integrated into our daily work and life, “Wensheng Video” has also begun to emerge. Some companies in Hangzhou are using this technology to produce commercial samples.

Guo Fan: A completely subversive technology has appeared

A takes out his mobile phone and shows B a 30-second video.

In the video, under the dim light, an old man speaks lines in an indoor environment with a sad expression.

B: Very good, very carefree.

A: This is made by AI, this actor does not exist at all.

B: Didn’t you borrow the face of a certain actor? Refers to AI face changing. I have been replaced many times, and I have seen myself singing and dancing on the Internet.

A: No, completely virtual characters. This is the challenge for the future.

A is Guo Fan, B is Zhang Songwen.

“When I was doing “The Wandering Earth 2”, although the age increase/decrease of the face was done by artificial intelligence, it was not convenient to apply at that time. Now that the technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, in a generated video, the actors may not exist at all, and you may even It’s hard to tell. A completely subversive technology has emerged.” Guo Fan, nicknamed “Cyber ​​Daji” by netizens, now only sleeps for three or four hours a day, and spends his spare time thinking about artificial intelligence and reading related books.

During the three sci-fi film forums held during the Shanghai International Film Festival this year, domestic filmmakers discussed topics such as how to view and use generative AI, and what impact AI will have on film creation and production. Reality seems more sci-fi than movies.

Netizen: Last time I was so excited

It is the first time to experience AI painting

Just a few days ago, an artificial intelligence company called Runway on the other side of the ocean opened a free public beta of the video editor Gen-2 to the world. You only need to enter a few words or a sentence (you can also give a reference picture), and you can generate the desired video “out of nothing”. It supports Chinese input, but the current public beta version of the video clip is only 4 seconds.

“The last time I was so excited was the first time I experienced AI painting.” “The era when everyone can make blockbuster movies is coming.” “The threshold for video production has been lowered”… Netizens couldn’t hide their excitement.

At the same time as Gen-2, there is also the previous generation editor Gen-1, which can convert existing video styles into other arbitrary styles through text or providing reference pictures. Founded in 2018, this company is actually not an unknown person. It has completed surreal art scenes such as the sausage hand and the big-eyed stone dialogue in “The Instant Universe”, and it also received the D round of financing led by Google earlier this month.

In the demonstration video on Runway’s official website, enter the prompt word “jungle”, and a large shot will appear immediately. Take turns matching “river”, “waterfall”, “dusk”, “day”, etc., this AI tool can also understand in seconds. According to officials, the training data of Gen-2 includes 240 million pictures, 6.4 million video clips and hundreds of millions of learning examples.

Is the actual generation effect really so good?

The reporter tried it out. Enter the Chinese prompt word “Hangzhou West Lake lotus in full bloom film and television style”, and after more than 1 minute, the aerial shot of “pavilions, terraces and pavilions in the water” will appear in front of you, without lotus; then switch to English to express, this time there is lotus, but the effect Still unsatisfactory, the picture quality is blurry, and some places freeze like a slideshow.

A company in Hangzhou is using it to make advertising samples

“At present, the overall level of video generated by such AI tools is relatively rough, and it cannot meet the standards and requirements for direct use in film and television dramas.” said Shen Chuanli, CEO and co-founder of Hangzhou Yuanxing Waterdrop Intelligent Technology, while passing a few paragraphs from before. Videos generated with AI. Judging from the screen, there are also problems such as heavy graininess and unstable frame rate, and the faces of the characters are a bit distorted and weird.

This Binjiang-based technology company specializes in R&D and business related to generative artificial intelligence such as digital humans and metaverses. Recently, they are using the technology of “Wensheng Video” to produce demos (samples) of commercial advertisements for clients. “Because of the confidentiality agreement signed, the details are inconvenient to disclose, but just like the AI ​​painting of ‘Wen Sheng Tu’, this (Wen Sheng Video) is something that is already developing in the market.”

So, the overall level of “Wensheng Video” is not ideal, is it because of technical problems?

Quality and controllable video is clearly more complex than image generation. “It’s not that technology can’t do it, but that more people need to participate.” Shen Chuanli corrected this statement. “Three points are needed: first, the standardization and versatility of the data. The data that is ‘fed’ to the model is relatively complicated and ‘dirty’; the second is the establishment and improvement of the training model, which requires more LoRA models (which can solve the problem of fine-tuning large model); the third is more open ecological partners to join. To put it bluntly, a good generative model requires good ‘feed feeding’ and more technology companies to participate.”

In fact, at present, major manufacturers at home and abroad have Vinson video AI tools under development, such as Baidu CreateLab, Alibaba Dharma’s text-generated video model, Google Imagen, and Meta’s Make-A-Video, etc.

Before the technology of Runway and others is close to directly generating video with a film texture, at least several iterations will be required.

How long is this time?

Joe Russo, the director of the Marvel movie “Avengers 4”, predicted in an interview a few days ago that within two years, artificial intelligence will be able to create a mature movie.