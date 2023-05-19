A series of activities to pay tribute to the classics and commemorate the centenary of Director Xie Jin’s birth was launched in Beijing_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 18th (Reporter Liu Wei) On May 18th, the “Salute to Xie Jin” – Xie Jin Centennial Series Event Press Conference was held in Beijing. According to the press conference, this event will run throughout the year, including four themes: Xie Jin Youth Film Ceremony, Xie Jin 100th Anniversary Conference and “Walking with the Times” Film Development Theme Seminar, Xie Jin Classic Film Retrospective Exhibition, and Visiting Xie Jin’s Footprint Hometown Tour Activities, as well as a number of supporting activities such as the launching ceremony of Xie Jin’s series of cultural books, Xie Jin’s film art photo exhibition, and the completion ceremony of Xie Jin’s youth film plaza.

“Tribute to Xie Jin” – the press conference of Xie Jin’s centennial series of activities was held in Beijing.Photo provided by the organizer

Xie Jin is a well-known film director and people’s artist in my country. He has directed classic films such as “Women’s Basketball No. 5”, “Red Detachment of Women”, and “Legend of Tianyun Mountain”. On the occasion of the “Salute to Xie Jin” – Xie Jin’s centennial series of activities, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province will cooperate with the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association to set up a “Special Fund for Xie Jin Youth Film Support” under the China Literature and Art Foundation to encourage and support The development and growth of the latest youth-themed films and young directors in China. At the Xie Jin Youth Film Ceremony to be held on November 20 this year, the Xie Jin Youth Film Fund support project will be officially released to promote outstanding youth films, outstanding young directors, etc., and continue to contribute to the development of the youth film industry.

As one of the important contents of the series of activities, on November 21 this year, the 100th anniversary of Xie Jin’s birth will be held, and the seminar on the theme of “walking with the times” film development will be held. Xie Jin’s friends, film research experts, young directors, actors, etc. will gather in Xie Jin The director’s hometown, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City, fondly recalls and recalls the light and shadow life of Xie Jin, a famous director of a generation, and jointly discusses the direction of high-quality development of Chinese films. It is reported that a retrospective exhibition of Xie Jin’s classic films will be held in mid-November, and director Xie Jin’s classic masterpieces will be toured in many places across the country.