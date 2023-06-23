a series that exudes reality and does not skimp on harshness

Soccer, passion and violence, a triad of elements that come together and find their maximum expression in the barras bravas. “It is a 100% Argentine phenomenon. There are more or less violent fans, different types of barras bravas, but the way in which they are organized in Argentina is unique. It was a story that we had to tell ourselves,” director Jesús Braceras acknowledged at a press conference prior to Barrabrava’s debut on Amazon Prime Video.

While some may argue and question why Argentine fiction has such a hard time separating itself from marginality and violence in its plots, the director of Monzón does not seem to dwell on this analysis in his new series. Braceras develops the world of bars as a gateway and a fertile context from which personal, couple and family conflicts are nourished, which are the true heart of this story.

“After a fierce internal dispute, the brothers Polaco (Matías Mayer) and César (Gastón Pauls) are expelled from the barrabrava of Club Atlético Libertad del Puerto, where they remained under the orders of El Tío (Gustavo Garzón). Unprotected and without being able to count on a political power to protect them, the brothers will put their survival skills to the test in a hostile and marginal world, while they prepare a war that will challenge their personal ties”, summarizes the synopsis of Barrabrava, which in its first chapter does much more than introduce characters and introduce the story.

The endings that radically change the course of the protagonists are not long in coming and the script alternates moments of extreme tension with others of maximum tenderness with masterful dizziness. Is it possible that the same person who showers her disabled brother with love and care then beats another man to death with a helmet? Yes, in Barrabrava it is possible.

“Here the one who seems to be is not so brave. There is tenderness in characters who apparently don’t have to have it, care is shown in careless characters, and there are people who find the light after the dark,” Pauls told VOS, and this duality is perceptible from the start.

The composition of the characters, the execution of the actors, the setting and the attention to detail provide veracity and credibility to a fiction that, although it is diametrically opposed to the life of those who bring it to the screen, exudes reality.

The series has no qualms about talking about deals or spurious dealings between leaders, police and politicians that stain the sport, and it doesn’t skimp on harshness when portraying scenes of violence. But “the other side” also counts, and here the female leads will lead the way. Although little is shown of them in the pilot, several triggers are planted that invite us to think about it.

Barrabrava talks about people acting and reacting to the context that is given to them. The emotions of the characters are on the surface. Passion is an excuse for violence, corruption and those negotiated outside the law. The slightest detail can trigger a tragedy and the viewer is submerged in a state of permanent tension that is broken with opportune passes of humor that enable them to exhale before holding their breath again.

To see

Barrabrava. Drama. Premiere Friday June 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Eight chapters. Directed by Jesús Braceras and performed by Gastón Pauls and Matías Mayer, Gustavo Garzón, Liz Solari, Mónica Gonzaga, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Candelaria Molfese, Angelo Mutti Spinetta, Violeta Narvay and a great cast.