A “small plan” for the national elections, with strong provincial financing

The national government announced this week two measures with a strong negative impact on the fiscal deficit: the increase in the minimum non-taxable income and the refund of VAT for the consumption of essential goods. They would apply only for the remainder of the year, but the government announced that it would send a project to Congress so that the increase in the minimum non-taxable earnings is extended to 2024.

These measures seek, with a clear electoral objective, to quickly improve the purchasing power of important sectors of the population by reducing the tax burden they face. However, in a context of high inflation, they show great recklessness and irresponsibility since by deepening the fiscal deficit they increase the risk of inflationary uncontrol. Likewise, the measures will generate higher inflation in the coming months, so the relief they provide will be ephemeral.

A key element of the measures is that the level of government that decides and announces them (Nation) is not the only one that faces the fiscal costs associated with the lower net revenue they will generate. This is because in this case the income from the two main taxes of the collection structure at the country level is affected, which in turn fund most of the amount automatically shared with the provinces.

In the case of Profits, $60 of every $100 collected ends up at the provincial level through the Co-Participation Law and amendments, while VAT is associated with a legal distribution such that $54 of every $100 that is collected reaches the provinces. payment of tax for economic operations throughout Argentine territory. These same figures must be considered when taking into account how many pesos will not be collected as a result of the measures in place.

For the moment, the planned duration of the measures is the remainder of 2023, and is tied to the electoral fate of the ruling party’s candidate, who simultaneously serves as Minister of Economy. It is estimated that the fiscal cost of raising the profit floor is $ 1 billion (one million million pesos), while the ceiling of VAT refunds, taking into account the maximum amount of $ 18,800 per person that receive and the potential universe of 9 million people, would be close to $500 billion. That is to say, both measures have a direct negative impact on revenue equivalent to 1% of GDP.

To size the measures, it can be taken into account that their annualization, that is, what would happen if they were part of a permanent tax policy, would imply a lower collection of Profits by about $ 3 billion, and a VAT refund amount that It would drop the net collection of the tax by $1.25 billion. These annual values, added together, are equivalent to 2.8% of GDP.

Relevance of the measures by “contributing” level of government

Taking into account only the lower direct collection that will be obtained from VAT and Profits in the periods in which the “reliefs” would effectively govern according to the announcements, the effect of the same on the different levels of the treasuries that affect .

To do this, the legal and automatic distribution contained in the Co-Participation Law (23,548 and amending and complementary) is taken into account.

The different collection structure and provincial autonomy is reflected in the fact that the lowest amount received through co-participation is equivalent to 2% of CABA’s own collection, 11% of Córdoba’s, but in the case of jurisdictions with relatively low collection like Formosa, for example, involve an amount that represents 76% of the annual collection.

Something similar can be said about the relevance of the loss of co-participation shipments compared to the primary expenses planned for this year. On average, the provinces will give up financing for 2.8% of their primary expenses, with a heterogeneity that shows that the most affected in this indicator is Jujuy, which will see 5.5% of its spending defunded, while Neuquén, for example , would lose amounts equivalent to 1.3% of its primary spending, as a result of the recent measures implemented for the electoral process.

Director of the Economic Research Institute of the Córdoba Stock Exchange

