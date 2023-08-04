A.SOCIETY and SUNSET COFFEE Collaborate to Launch ‘After Sunset’ Sunglasses Series

Sunglasses brand A.SOCIETY and SUNSET COFFEE have joined forces to launch a stunning new collection of sunglasses called “After sunset”. Inspired by the cozy atmosphere of the seaside, these sunglasses aim to replicate the feeling of a summer evening sun setting over the beach.

The joint collaboration between A.SOCIETY and SUNSET COFFEE brings warm colors and soft lines to the design, capturing the essence of a midsummer sunset. The collection features four unique sunglasses: “Sunset Afterglow”, “Twilight Wandering”, “Orange Afterglow”, and “Coastal Breeze”. Each pair of sunglasses harmoniously incorporates elements from the SUNSET café, creating a cohesive and stylish series.

The “After sunset” sunglasses series has been officially released and is now available for purchase. Interested customers can find them on SUNSET COFFEE’s official Xiaohongshu, Taobao stores, WeChat applets, and offline stores in Shanghai.

To give customers a taste of the seaside experience, SUNSET COFFEE has also provided an address where individuals can visit their physical location. SUNSET COFFEE is located at No. 60, Yanqing Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai.

For those seeking a fashionable and beach-inspired accessory, the “After sunset” sunglasses series is the perfect choice. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of this unique collaboration between A.SOCIETY and SUNSET COFFEE.

