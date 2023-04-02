The duo MYNTH will release their fourth long-player with the simple title “Four” on March 31st, 2023 on their own label ASSIM RECORDS. The siblings Giovanna and Mario Fartacek talk about the development process, the relevance of elaborate music videos and whether album funding still meets the requirements of the time. Have the concert-goers become too lazy or the organizers too cautious? We will also get to the bottom of this question in this conversation. Because canceled concerts due to low ticket sales are the order of the day for many medium-sized bands these days. That’s why we’re asking those who are not only on stage, but who have also gotten to know the business from the perspective of a festival organizer. The conversation was led by Dominik Beyer.

How did the new album come about?

Mario Fartacek: Giovanna on the piano and I on the guitar. We set the chords beforehand and decided that we’d always record everything the same way to keep that demo vibe. Up to now we had always done a pre-production, which meant that the song was heard too often during the final recording. That can be a mood killer. So we jammed in a studio atmosphere to be able to record everything right away.

Giovanna Fartacek: We are also consciously away from the computer. In the past we often started with a synth pad and a drum loop on the computer. This time we captured the emotion that we playfully generated ourselves on the instrument and the voice. That was then to be developed as the basic idea. This approach broke our previous songwriting pattern.

Mario Fartacek: So it was also clear that it would not be a primarily electronic album.

To what extent do you consider the wishes of the target audience during production?

Mario Fartacek: Since we don’t have a huge fan base who know us primarily because of a big hit, for example, we are of course very free and relatively uninfluenced when it comes to design. The people who come to our concerts are also happy that we are varied. That’s what makes us different, I hope.

Giovanna Fartacek: We did a couple of duo shows in a downtempo electro set last summer. That was fun, but somehow I lacked the organic element to get in emotionally. Hence perhaps the decision to go in an acoustic direction. To be honest, I didn’t even think about who I wanted to address this to during the production phase. That put me in a flow that made that kind of thing completely irrelevant. That was nice. We are also aware that we will no longer be making the huge career step. At the same time we also know that we will always write albums. Because we just have fun.

„it was not considered that an artist also needs money to live on in the creation process.”

But you had already written the songs before the production month, right?

Giovanna Fartacek: No, all in one month.

That’s high-performance sport!

Mario Fartacek: Of course not much should have gone wrong.

Giovanna Fartacek: One song every day.

Mario Fartacek: We had booked the April tour a long time ago. It has been agreed with the organizers that an album will come. Before that we just didn’t get around to writing. Our festival was a bigger workload than expected. After the festival we called Austrovinyl to find out when we have to hand over the master by, so that we can get the vinyl in time for the start of the tour. They actually needed it at the time of the phone call.

Everything went well. Thanks for the copy! But they were quick. I was already prepared for a waiting period of up to six to nine months.

Mario Fartacek: That has been the case so far. With the new work, it seems to be going a little faster now. But we definitely shouldn’t have taken more time.

Mynth (c) Paul Vincenth Schütz

Mario, you have also produced many other bands. What do you learn for yourself?

Mario Fartacek: When you’re in the studio as a band, you often become operationally blind during these intensive working hours. In other words, you quickly fall into familiar patterns. In my opinion, a producer’s job is to break these patterns regularly to stay fresh. You have to make sure that you stay creative and still introduce random moments every now and then. For me, that is the work of a producer. This way of thinking helps us as Menth of course the same.

Do you think the budget that is paid out for music funding is still up to date?

Mario Fartacek: All grants are business grants. In short, who Music Foundation gets, primarily makes everyone involved happy. Because the money flows directly into the sound carrier. But it was not considered that an artist also needs money to live on in the creation process. With the exception of very few state grants, which provide unconditional financial support to an artist for a year, the grants are always linked to expenses. When you consider that you can’t actually go to work during this time, being able to make an album is also a question of class. You could also consider that.

Why did you start your own label? Were you dissatisfied with the Austrian label landscape?

Mario Fartacek: In the beginning it was intended more as a collective. At first we only had releases from our circle of friends. With his commitment, Valentin Eder turned it into a professional label. Along with Ilias Dahimène and Theresa “Therry” Langner at the beginning.

Do you occupy a certain niche? Do you record new artists? What should you bring for the Like this Family?

Mario Fartacek: We talked a lot about whether we want to occupy a certain genre. For us it is more important whether the music triggers something in us. Do the songs get under your skin? According to this criterion, we listen to the demos.

“It’s paradoxical that, on the one hand, the visual is more essential in our media than ever before. And at the same time, the music video medium seems to be too long. (laughs)”

You have already co-produced or commissioned some elaborate music videos. Do music videos still have great relevance in times of streaming?

Giovanna Fartacek: We just talked about it on the way here. Because our main single is still to come. We always worked very hard because the visual is very important to us. On the other hand, a complex video is associated with a lot of costs and time. For the fact that, ideally, a few thousand people will see it. The attention span is since Tiktok and Instagram aimed at a maximum of 30 seconds, and therefore the legitimate question arises: Why?

A lot of people click away while the commercial is still running…

Giovanna Fartacek: Yes, exactly. It really is often like that. This is bitter, and the reality. At the same time, however, one would like to counteract this in some way. However, our streaming numbers are not so massive that you could do without the visuals.

Mario Fartacek: It is paradoxical that, on the one hand, the visual is more essential in our media than ever before. And at the same time, the music video medium seems to be too long. (laughs)

I still find it fitting when someone has a cool visual idea for a song. That’s why we kept making videos. It also helps us to tell a story. So it’s still important to us. But it was probably more important in the past.

So is it advisable to put a lot of work and money into music videos at all?

Giovanna Fartacek: So I would definitely recommend some kind of visual support. In my opinion, looking for a label with a Soundcloud link is not very advisable. It does not necessarily have to be the complex glossy video. You can also be very creative with DIY videos.

Some people say people got lazy after the pandemic, and now they prefer to watch Netflix than going to concerts. Can you confirm?

Mario Fartacek: We can only say that after the tour.

Giovanna Fartacek: Unfortunately yes.

Mario Fartacek: The spontaneous things, such as a concert on the belt, are working again. The really big events also work very well. Acts like Helene Fischer fill the Stadthalle five nights in a row. The middle segment works much worse in pre-sale than it did before the pandemic. Apparently nobody wants to plan anymore.

Giovanna Fartacek: Pre-sales are virtually non-existent at the moment.

“Because acts that don’t guarantee a full house are no longer booked. That doesn’t exactly add to the diversity of the culture.”

Mario Fartacek: However, the organizers are still partially set in such a way that concerts are canceled if advance sales were not strong. In fact, they should know that this isn’t working right now. People come spontaneously. But the risk is probably too great for them.

Giovanna Fartacek: It was no different at our festival. As an organizer, you can no longer plan. You have to rely on the act to draw people who then show up at the box office. Of course I understand the uncertainty. But that’s where the subculture suffers a lot. Because acts that don’t guarantee a full house are no longer booked. That doesn’t exactly contribute to the diversity of the culture.

The house at your festival in Hallein was full. On two evenings in a row you played on three stages in parallel. One of them was the big festival stage on the Pernerinsel.

Giovanna Fartacek: At the beginning of the week I think only fifty tickets were sold. We really sweated there. Even with a hundred tickets sold, the audience on the festival stage would look infinitely empty.

So will there be a sequel?

Giovanna Fartacek: In any case

Mario Fartacek: Im May 2024

Giovanna Fartacek: I also think the format was very refreshing. Away from the fast pace.

How can you counteract the fast pace of life?

Giovanna Fartacek: By taking the opposite path. away from streaming. You have to give the music the status it deserves in its purest essence.

The absence of streaming platforms is rather unthinkable, isn’t it?

Giovanna Fartacek: Yes, probably. Nevertheless, the question arises as to whether TikTok-Must join the trend. Instagram everyone joins in. But here, too, you would have to submit to algorithms in order to get a good range.

Mario Fartacek: That has to be good for you. Tiktok is a different format. If you do that. like us Facebook, nobody will care there anyway.

Which newcomer should be given more attention in the future?

Mario Fartacek: One of the greatest live bands right now are these Siamese Elephants. With them we also have in the Cairo played. But these are no longer newcomers.

Giovanna Fartacek: Elsa I think they get too little attention.

Mario Fartacek: Same with Amelie Tobin.

Giovanna Fartacek: She is so tireless and will not be defeated. Even if no airplay happens because FM4 once again refused. She’s doing her thing.

Thank you for the interview

Dominik Beyer

