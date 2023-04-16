A soulful journey through the land of afro diaspora sounds par Ms Mavy

After appearances on the BBC or Rinse FM, Ms Mavy sets foot at PAM with an eclectic mix tailored for clubs, paying homage to her roots through her favorites and her own productions.

Born in France to a mother from Guadeloupe and a father from Cameroon, Maeva has always been passionate about music, as far back as she can remember. From the practice of the flute and dance from the age of 5, the little girl will grow up by multiplying the experiences, learning the piano, the Guadeloupean gwo-ka and singing. On the road to cultural enrichment or in contact with her parents, she absorbs multiple influences, which will help her to forge her artistic personality: from Admiral T’s dancehall to Kassav’ zouk, passing by French variety or giants of American pop like Michael Jackson or Whitney Houston, the one who now calls herself Ms Mavy puts her talents to the test by producing her own EPs or mixtapes at a very young age. Now based near Brussels in Belgium, this discreet artist with many talents recently appeared with the British Kensaye and alongside Branko on the single “AUX”, taken from his album THANKS released in 2022.

Another highlight, Ms Mavy is the co-founder of the startup Afroplug, an application that offers royalty-free samples. Today used by more than 25,000 musicians around the world, this library of more than 15,000 samples contains loops from renowned producers who have worked with Burna Boy, Ozuna, Russ, Ayra Starr or Ckay. She offers something to compose her own afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, baile, amapiano and other popular or sometimes under-represented currents. It is in this state of mind of openness that she sends us here this mix focused on future beats and Afro-diasporic rhythms, with a deep look towards Latin America and the Caribbean!

Tracklist :

Oshunda – Amapiano Lounge

Branko & Ms Mavy – AUX

Patrick St Eloi – Cheche

Ms Mavy & Kensaye – Dreams

Ms Mavy & Kensaye – The Best Of Ms Mavy

Ms Mavy & A2Bsan – Feelings

Normani & Cardi B – Wild Side (Official Music Video)

Wizkid – Money & Love (Patrick Amapiano Remix)

DeeDONTCARE – Bugaboo (amapiano edit)

Rihanna – Kiss It Better (Jaydon Lewis Amapiano Remix)

Ethan Thomas – Return Of The Mack (Amapiano Remix)

Stinhow – The Best Of Stinhow Burna Boy (Edit)

Nelly – Drop Down (November Rose Afrobeats Edit)

Ms Mavy & Kensaye – Back home

Kensaye–Benjamins

SAY3 – Ross Land

Ms Mavy – Wanderlust

DJ Lycox – TRAPPIN BIRDS

Gafacci – No Roof

DRAKE – MASSIVE (DEAN REMIX)

Johnny Bravo – CUIDA DA TUA VIDA (Prod. Johnny Bravo)

Kingdom & Ms Mavy – My Neck My Back (baile Remix)

Ms Mavy – Throw It Yikes

Richtanner – PUT CHA BACK IN IT w HEDO & SOULELY (AFRO BAILE REMIX)

Junior No Beat – Magieiro (Original Mix) – O BENGA

Fresh La Peufra – Chop (Jaja Afro Remix)

VHOOR & KLap – MALUKA

Lycox – African Scream (Edit)

El Train & Ms Mavy – Fiesta (Unreleased)

Les Nubians – Makeda

Tanya Saint-Val – Carole

