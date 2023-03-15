Listen to the audio version of the article

Shopping, art, food and wine: it is a real Caput Mundi mall, the new 5 thousand square meter retail space which will open to the public on March 16 in Rome, a stone’s throw from Piazza San Pietro. A project born in 2020, carried out with an investment of over 10 million in spaces belonging to the Vatican (it was originally presented as the “Vatican Mall”) but managed by the Italian company Gasak, and which aims to intercept the shopping of 35 million tourists estimated in the city for the Jubilee of 2025.

Organized on the fifth floor of the Gianicolo Terminal, with a total area of ​​11 thousand (6 thousand are intended for parking and warehouses), Caput Mundi will be accessed from three entrances, one directly on via della Conciliazione, the avenue that leads to Piazza San Pietro. Inside, the corners of about 40 brands including fashion, accessories, food & wine. Some arrived thanks to the partnership signed with Salotto di Brera, a company active in the duty free and travel retail sectors in the luxury segment and which belongs to the Giglio Group. The brand mix is ​​united by a certain attention to ethical issues such as sustainability and solidarity, explain the managers: for example, the Turin-based Canna di Bambù, which works bamboo fiber with recycled plastic from bottles recovered from the seas and which also collaborates with the solidarity fashion project Made in Carcere.

Bamboo Cane Shoes

Or Corium, which works in regenerated leather in Campania. Ample space also dedicated to children, with clothing and toys, but also a play area with a robot dog that offers a sort of pet therapy: the Jubilee will bring many families to Rome, but the idea is also to provide services to the nearby pediatric hospital Bambin Gesù, like a bookshop (Mondadori will be there), a parapharmacy, a small supermarket. Furthermore, those shopping in Caput Mundi will also be able to take advantage of Ethic-all, a service in collaboration with the Goodify platform that allows those shopping to make a solidarity donation at the same time.

See also Full of Hell & Primitive Man - Suffocating Hallucination A Saint Candles candle dedicated to the Archangel Raphael

There is no shortage of brands that evoke proximity to the heart of the Catholic Church, such as the Amen jewelery brand, the Californian brand of Saint scented candles (each one is inspired by a sacred figure of the Church, is sold with a prayer and part of the proceeds is donated to a children’s hospital), such as the corner of San Pietro’s Gifts. The space also hosts brands such as the Italian Army, which has opened its first physical corner in Caput Mundi, and Campo Marzio, a historic Roman brand of leather goods, such as the debut in the city of brands such as Basara, which brings its sushi to the capital -pastry shop already present in Milan, in the spaces of Rinascente Duomo.

Some works by Andy Warhol

Da Gasak explains that the mall is also given a new touch by the presence of works of contemporary art, with five works by Andy Warhol from the Rosini Gutman collection, works by Stefano Bressani and Ernesto Lamagna. The presence of the works is curated by the Mundi Art Gallery, which will also take care of renewing the selection in the mall spaces: «It is a choice that distinguishes Caput Mundi, and also gives the opportunity to enjoy art in an original way, while we go shopping», comments Roberto Pacini, managing director of Gasak. And whoever wants can book guided tours of nearby sites of historical and artistic interest from the mall.