A story dedicated to all Dragon Ball players PS5/Xbox version of “Dragon Ball Z Kakarot” released the latest information

Qin Zeyu 2022-11-23 14:35:21

[November 23, 2022]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the PlayStation 5 version of “Dragon Ball Z Kakarot” is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023, and the Xbox Series X|S version will be released on January 13, 2023, simultaneously The latest DLC “Bardock’s final battle alone” game screen promotional video has been released.

※The Xbox Series X|S version was originally scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023, and has been adjusted to be released on January 13, 2023.

“Dragon Ball Z Kakarot” DLC “Bardock’s final battle alone” game screen promotional video:

DLC “Bardock’s Alone Final Battle”

picture.png

The latest DLC “Baddock’s Alone Final Battle” scheduled to be released this time includes the battle on Kanasa and the first public Bardock’s battle screen.

As a member of Frieza’s army, Goku’s father “Bardock” and his friends, who are constantly invading the planet, came to the planet Vegeta, where they embarked on an unexpectedly bumpy journey involving the future of the entire planet. .

