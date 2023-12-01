A Style Collaboration: ADER ERROR x Swarovski’s ‘For All Gemma’ Series

Korean fashion brand ADER ERROR has teamed up with Swarovski to launch a new joint series called “For All Gemma”, featuring a variety of clothing, accessories, bags, and shoes. The collection includes alpaca cardigans, sweatshirts, T-shirts, fur hats, peaked caps, masks, necklaces, bracelets, brooches, roller skates, high heels, sneakers, helmets, handbags, and more, all adorned with the ADER ERROR brand logo and Swarovski colored crystals.

The series is presented in blue, gray, and black, adding a pop of color to the winter season. The collaboration aims to highlight the characteristics of both brands while offering versatile and stylish pieces for customers. The new collection is now available on the ADER ERROR official website, giving interested readers the opportunity to explore and purchase the unique pieces.

Share this: Facebook

X

