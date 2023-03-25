hello everyone! This is Ryoku Nakatsuka.

This time, I visited “EIBUN”, an Okinawa soba restaurant that I have been interested in for a long time.

This shop is a famous Okinawa soba restaurant with 10,000 Instagram followers.

I heard about it from a friend, but I was surprised because I didn’t know any other Okinawan soba restaurant that was attracting so much attention (laughs).

If you look for it by car, you will find a shop with a very stylish exterior, and it is a beautiful cafe! When I saw the sign, I was shocked to see “EIBUN” written on it. Even my friend who invited me was surprised (laughs).

The inside of the shop is also very stylish. I went to the 2nd store, and they have a wide range of menu items, from simple to stylish items that are only available at the 2nd store. increase.

I ate Arthur (Aosa) soba!

Arthur was kneaded into the noodles and kamaboko, and I was very satisfied with the taste and appearance!

There is also the first store nearby, so I would definitely like to visit the first store next time!

see you!

