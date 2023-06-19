Home » A submarine that was visiting the wreckage of the Titanic disappeared
Disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean a submersible used to bring tourists closer to see the remains of the Titanic. Consequently, as indicated by the Boston Coast Guard in dialogue with the British chain BBC, one broke out search and rescue mission.

Until now it is not clear if the submarine had passengers on board at the time of the disappearance and, if so, it was not specified how many people would have disappeared along with the ship.

As a consequence of the fascination aroused by the Titanic, it has become a frequent activity for groups of tourists to pay for travel in small submersibles to the wreckage of the famous ship that were discovered in 1985.

These types of excursions usually last approximately eight hours of immersionincluding descent and ascent, and cost up to $250,000.

The Titanic did not collide with an iceberg: the theory of an expert based on new images

The famous ocean liner is located submerged 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundlandin Canada, at a depth of 3,800 meters below the sea surface.

The shipwreck occurred one night in 1912 after the ship hit an iceberg during its maiden voyage that departed from Southampton (United Kingdom) with the aim of reaching New York (United States). This tragedy left a trace of 1,500 dead out of 2,200 passengers who were on board.

