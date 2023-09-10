A Summer of Understanding: Highlights from the 2023 Wuxi City Art Season

The 2023 Wuxi City Art Season concluded with a successful concert by the Wuxi National Orchestra. The two-month-long event, titled “A Summer of Understanding·A Play in Wuxi,” featured 59 performances of 45 dramas, attracting nearly 300,000 participants both online and offline.

The highlight of the concert was the Wuxi Chinese Orchestra’s performance of “Water Life,” with a theme centered around water. The orchestra presented several commissioned works that showcased the charm of Jiangnan water. The concert also marked the beginning of the Wuxi Chinese Orchestra’s 2023-2024 music season.

Throughout the art season, local troupes played a leading role, particularly the municipal state-owned troupes. Their performances received praise for their quality, presentation format, market popularity, and attendance rates. Wuxi Xi Theater showcased a variety of productions, including the premiere of the original tin drama “The Road to the Trills” and the Wuxi premiere of the domestic small theater production “Red Bean.” “Red Bean” has already received invitations for a nationwide tour.

Wuxi Song and Dance Theater produced the award-winning dance drama “Southern Red Bean” and the acclaimed musical “Princess Jieyou.” They also introduced immersive small theater performances in the black box theater of the Grand Theater. The Wuxi Comedy Troupe brought laughter to the audience with their new comedy space, “Xixi Haha,” and is currently rehearsing the traditional comedy “Zhu Zhishan Selects a Son-in-Law” for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

The first urban art season in Wuxi was hailed as a success, offering a blend of “beautiful” stage repertoire and enjoyable art activities. The event aimed to engage audiences of all ages by incorporating interactive games, meetings with main creators, master lectures, and online live broadcasts. These interactive methods allowed the public to experience the beauty of drama and art up close.

The arts season was well-received, with many performances selling out and achieving impressive box office results. Tickets for popular shows such as “Pearl Tower” and “Man Jiang Hong” were in high demand.

The successful conclusion of the 2023 Wuxi City Art Season signifies the city’s commitment to promoting and developing its cultural scene. With the combination of local troupes and engaging performances, Wuxi continues to establish itself as a vibrant hub for the arts.

