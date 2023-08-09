A teacher from America

Ernesto Flores Suarez, DAYS 11,074,358

Villa Regina

“The community needs the education of the people, which is a guarantee of order and freedom.”

These words are engraved on the front of the monumental Boston Public Library building. In this city, the capital of the state of Massachusetts, in 1972, its governor Michael Dukakis promulgated a decree by which September 11 would be commemorated Teacher’s Day as it was the anniversary of the death of Domingo Faustino Sarmiento.

In 1845 there were 3,475 public schools in the state of Massachusetts. In the province of Buenos Aires only 20.

Sarmiento, Argentine President between 1868 and 1874, born in the province of San Juan. During his government, normal schools were created where many teachers were trained, giving work to women. He founded a hundred schools.

According to the first census that he ordered in 1869 of one hundred Argentines, only twenty knew how to read and write. Twenty-five years later, the percentage reached 50% of Argentines who knew how to read and write.

Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, a member of the Generation of ’80, together with Mitre, Avellaneda and Roca fought for progress, education, freedom and well-being of the Argentine people, making our homeland great, which meant great recognition for our country. abroad.





